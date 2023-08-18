Volunteers are needed for the Garmin Gravel Worlds cycling/running event Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 24-27. In its 14th year, Garmin Gravel Worlds 2023 offers four bike rides and three runs throughout the rolling hills and gravel-covered roads of Lincoln and Lancaster County.

“Volunteers are the most important part of our event. From setup to tear down, we wouldn’t be able to function without each and every one of our amazing volunteers,” said Jason Strohbehn, Gravel Worlds director of operations and marketing. “Your volunteering also allows us to donate a big portion of our profits to the Lincoln Parks Foundation and other nonprofits around the city and state.”

Volunteers receive a shirt, sunglasses, water bottle, mug, drink token and unlimited high fives. Staff members are needed for jobs including check points, finish line, medical, traffic, bike washing, awards, and crews for cleanup and tear down.

The Pirate Cycling League will make donations on behalf of every volunteer to the Randy Gibson Memorial Fund through the Lincoln Parks Foundation.

To register as a volunteer and for more information, visit gravel-worlds.com/volunteer. For additional information, contact Jason Strohbehn at 402-890-3362 or jason@gravel-worlds.com.