“It was amazing to see so many generations come together in the fight to end Alzheimer's,” said Walk to End Alzheimer's-Lincoln manager Reagan Voboril. “It is an exciting time with the approval of new Alzheimer’s treatments, and nights like this give us the opportunity to raise awareness in the Lincoln community. If I could say one thing, it would be to be proactive with regard to your brain health and to see your doctor as soon as possible if you are noticing any memory issues or cognitive changes.”