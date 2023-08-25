Lincoln-area baseball fans attended the Saltdogs double-header at Haymarket Park on Friday, Aug. 18, wearing purple to support the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter.
“It was amazing to see so many generations come together in the fight to end Alzheimer's,” said Walk to End Alzheimer's-Lincoln manager Reagan Voboril. “It is an exciting time with the approval of new Alzheimer’s treatments, and nights like this give us the opportunity to raise awareness in the Lincoln community. If I could say one thing, it would be to be proactive with regard to your brain health and to see your doctor as soon as possible if you are noticing any memory issues or cognitive changes.”
Alzheimer’s Association staff members handed out Walk to End Alzheimer’s Promise Garden flowers, took part in between-innings games, and were available to talk and share resources.
Ticket sale proceeds for the night totaling nearly $2,100 were donated to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s-Lincoln, which will take place Sunday, Oct. 8, at Haymarket Park. Registration is free at alz.org/walk.
Currently, 35,000 Nebraskans are living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association offers a 24/7 help line staffed with masters-level professionals at 800-272-3900. Local information including support groups and free education can be found at alz.org/nebraska.