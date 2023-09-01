In the past five years, 1,846 people attempted suicide in Lincoln. Of those, 175 Lincoln residents succeeded in killing themselves, including 32 younger than 25.

These are individual tragedies with a ripple effect, leaving behind devastated family members and friends. And one of the lingering questions of those left behind often is, “Is there anything I could have done to prevent this?”

A free, 90-minute program that teaches adults and teens ways to help people who are contemplating suicide will be available in 20 Lincoln churches and on Zoom Sept. 10-17.

The program – QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) – is a practical training program for ordinary people, giving them the confidence and tools to offer hope to people contemplating suicide.

Question, Persuade and Refer are three simple steps anyone can learn to save a life from suicide. QPR trains people to recognize warning signs of a suicide crisis, then to question, persuade and refer someone for help.

This community effort, in its third year, is the response after three Southeast High School students asked administrators to do more to prevent suicides, according to Teri Effle, prevention specialist with Region V Systems.

The training is provided by certified trainers through Region V Systems, in coordination with faith partner church groups (focusing on addiction and mental health issues) and Lincoln Public Schools.

Both QPR and its similar-sounding cousin CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) are tools designed to increase the chance of survival in a crisis. CPR is used for cardiac emergencies. QPR is intended for suicide emergencies.

QPR will be offered at the following churches and on Zoom during the week of Sept. 10-17:

Sunday, Sept. 10

Raymond United Methodist, 14750 N. Third St., Raymond, at 11:15 a.m.

Trinity United Methodist, 7130 Kentwell Lane, at 2 p.m.

F Street Church, 1302 F St., at 6 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 11

American Lutheran, 4200 Vine St., at 6:30 p.m.

First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St., at 6:30 p.m.

SouthPointe Christian Disciples of Christ, 7010 Helen Witt Dr., at 6 p.m.

Calvary Community Church, 4400 N. First St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

IASD Inglesia Hispano de Lincoln, 5701 SW 12th St., at 7 p.m.

Our Saviour’s Lutheran, 1200 S. 40th St., at 6 p.m.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 6901 Panama Rd., Hickman, at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Christ Lincoln Sumner Campus, 4325 Sumner, at 6:30 p.m.

Christ Lincoln Yankee Hill Campus, 6700 Chatsworth Lane, at 6:30 p.m.

Pius X High School, 6000 A St., at 7 p.m.

St. Andrews Lutheran, 1015 Lancaster Ln., at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Grace Lutheran, 2225 Washington St., at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Neighbors Church, 575 Fallbrook, at 6:30 p.m.

Sheridan Lutheran, 6955 Old Cheney, at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15

Zoom option (morning), us02web.zoom.us/j/5172263286, at 6 a.m.

Zoom option (lunch), us02web.zoom.us/j/5172263286, at 12 p.m.

St. Michael’s Catholic School, 9101 S. 78th St., at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Bethany Christian Church, 1645 N. Cotner Blvd., at 10 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Edenton Christian Church, 7001 Edenton Rd., at 2 p.m.

See TalkHeart2Heart.org/Resources/QPR-Training to learn more about these free, 90-minute training workshops and join others in saving lives.