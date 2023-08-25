You walk in, take a chair. For the next 30 minutes to sometimes two hours, someone listens – really listens to you. It’s a safe place to talk about everything from sports to family matters and politics to health. All for the price of a haircut and a style.

Nowhere is that more evident than within Black barbershops and salons. Black barbershops have long been – and continue to be – central hubs of the Black community. Places to congregate, connect, share, and overall, embrace a community.

Letting someone do your hair is more than just the expectation that you will look good when you walk out. It’s a trust relationship.

“Putting your hands in someone’s hair is an intimate thing,” says Corinthia Fisher, co-owner of Fisher’s Beauty and Barber with her husband Dwarnell.

So, clients often share intimate things about their lives, she says, confident that their private thoughts are just between the two of them, but relieved to be able to share something weighing on their minds.

Richard King, with partner Dusty Washington and associate Justin Webster of Hometown Favorites Hair Care, agree. At their shop, there is frequently more happening besides just getting fresh cuts. They often serve as sounding boards and sometimes even mentors and advisers to customers, especially youth, they say.

“Sometimes a mom will make an appointment for her son,” says Webster, “and ask if I’ll speak to the young man about a concern she has, because she feels I can get through to him where she’s been unable to.”

Washington agrees. “Happens all the time,” he says.

All five are African Americans and serve a predominantly African American clientele.

When COVID-19 began spreading with a vengeance in late 2019, Black and Hispanic Americans were hit even harder due to higher prevalence of a chronic health condition like diabetes, hypertension, obesity or respiratory issues like asthma. Because of that, both communities were at higher risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID. In addition, vaccine distrust and misinformation were taking a big toll across America, but more so within the Black communities where members were especially hesitant to get vaccinated.

To help increase vaccination rates, Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln (PHL), a community health nonprofit, worked with other nonprofits and organizations in the city to reach out to the Lincoln’s African American and Hispanic communities to help bring factual information about COVID and COVID vaccines. One of the groups working to help increase vaccination rates within the Black community were members of Lincoln’s Black clergy that included Pastor Renee Massie. Massie, who was also a retired public health educator, was particularly engaged. Because she had lost family members to COVID and had herself survived a severe bout of COVID, she was glad to get vaccinated and promote it.

When Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln approached her about joining the staff to increase vaccine outreach within the Black community, she happily agreed.

“Who delivers the message in health outreach is important, and Renee was the right messenger,” says Dr. Bob Rauner, PHL president, who is also a family physician and a public health expert.

Massie immediately thought of approaching the Black barbershops and salons to gauge their interest in providing flyers in their shops with information about COVID vaccines. She visited 14 shops and ultimately ended up with four barbers and one stylist that were open to the idea and willing to further explore it with Rauner and Massie.

“When our shops and salons got shut down due to COVID, it became clear how serious COVID was,” says Dwarnell Fisher.

Asked what prompted them to ultimately join the campaign, all shared the same concern – they had family and friends who had been hospitalized or died due to COVID, so they wanted to do something to help make a difference. In other words, they said, they wanted to be “more than a shop,” continuing the tradition of being a safe space.

Dwarnell, better known to clients as “Doc Fish,” also got vaccinated early on because he has diabetes, a condition that made his bout with COVID more severe before vaccines were available. His wife and partner, Corinthia, noted that she had elderly clients with health issues who urged her to get vaccinated to help protect clients like them.

All attended hours of training with Rauner and Massie to enable them to answer basic questions and steer people to health care providers and vaccination sites. Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln provided flyers and brochures with factual information to give out to clients.

It hasn’t been easy, in some ways, for the group. When the pandemic required customers to wear face masks in barber shops and salons, all strictly abided, causing them to lose some customers. They all say they’re still recovering from the lockdown and restrictions, but they are committed to helping protect their clients and community. All have a heart to serve, frequently taking part in free haircut days, including giving out free cuts at the upcoming “Streets Alive!” festival on Sept. 24 in University Place.

They’ve also expanded their client offerings. In addition to flyers, the shops have free COVID test kits available, they take blood pressure readings, and they provide information about local clinics. Having the blood pressure cuffs available allowed Richard King to connect one of his clients in distress to a clinic and remind him to take his blood pressure medication.

All have been quite visible in past months with their pictures on the sides and interiors of buses, on billboards and on print ads encouraging vaccination. They’ve taken a little teasing about it, but mostly get lots of appreciation for what they are doing. They’ve all adopted the logo “More Than a Shop” … because they are.

Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln (HealthyLincoln.org) and LNKTV Health (LNKTVhealth.lincoln.ne.gov) bring you Health and the City, a monthly column that examines relevant community health issues and spotlights the local organizations that impact community wellness. Direct questions or comments to jpearsonanderson@healthylincoln.org.