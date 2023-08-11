A Living Well with Dementia Symposium will be offered Saturday, Aug. 26, from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.

A dementia diagnosis brings fear and uncertainty. Hopelessness, chaos and exhaustion are often part of the journey. Yet when we know how to work with dementia, we can be proactive and preserve the well-being of both the person living with it and their companions.

The half-day symposium will help families and caregivers provide strength-based dementia care, access available resources, and help their loved ones and themselves live well.

The symposium features Jill Couch, a DAWN dementia care specialist and trainer, as keynote speaker. She is the founder and director of Better People Care.

Jill’s grandmother grew up in a sod house on a homestead in Banner County, Nebraska. Her grandmother passed from this life with Alzheimer's and without dementia specialist care. The nature of her grandmother's final years is Couch’s inspiration for getting it right with dementia, and why she became a dementia care specialist and trainer.

In addition to the keynote presentation, additional sessions will be offered:

• “Dementia Gifts in Action, Application and Practice” with Ruth Minnema, RN, MA, NHA. Learn how to use DAWN communication techniques in this interactive coaching session. Participants will have an opportunity to practice using DAWN tools. "Together, we will consider the potential of this strength-based, proactive approach," Minnema said.

• “Community Dementia Resources.” Explore the local resources available for families and their loved ones living with dementia. Includes a panel discussion with Randall Jones, director of Nebraska Aging Partners, MaryAnn Stallings, founder and director of Bridge to Better Living, and Jeannine Bryant, owner of Changing Spaces SRS.

• “Keeping My Parents Home: Our Story of Dignity and Quality of Life.” Trish Laub shares her insight, knowledge and the tools that moved her family from limitations to limitless possibilities, allowing them to keep her father at home and to deliver the care and end-of-life situation he desired.

The cost is $20 to attend. Register online for "Living Well With Dementia: A Time to Learn Symposium" at stmarks.org or call 402-489-8885.

A recording of the sessions will be sent out to all registrants after the event. Even if you are unable to attend in person, the recording will be sent to you.

The Messiah Lutheran Church Respite program will provide respite for caregivers of those experiencing dementia who want to attend the symposium.