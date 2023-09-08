Woods Tennis Center Executive Director Kevin Heim was honored as National Paralympic Coach of the Year in a ceremony Wednesday at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in Flushing Meadows, New York.

The award is given annually by the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

The goal of the USOPC Coach of the Year program is to elevate the status of coaching as a profession and to recognize the best coaches and service providers in the United States. Award winners are recognized for their contributions and leadership to the organization, staff and athlete community.

Heim has served as a national coach for Team USA Wheelchair Tennis since 2016, coaching U.S. athletes at the World Team Cup in the Netherlands, Italy, Portugal, the U.S. Open, and most recently at Wimbledon. He helped guide Team USA to a second place finish in 2021, followed by fourth- and third-place finishes in 2022 and 2023.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to work with these incredible athletes, and I get the same satisfaction from coaching a beginning level player with the lowest level of function all the way to professional players at the highest level,” Heim said.

“We are so fortunate to have someone of Kevin’s stature leading our tennis program here in Lincoln," said Friends of Woods Tennis President Todd Peterson. "This is a tremendous honor for him and for Woods Tennis Center.”

Heim has served as executive director of Woods Tennis since 1998.