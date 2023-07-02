COVID-19 seems to have all but disappeared from the news, and health officials are hoping to avoid a fall resurgence of the disease as has happened in past years.

Lancaster County has averaged fewer than two official cases per day for the past three weeks, and its risk dial has been in the green range for more than two months.

In fact, the last time the county registered more than 25 cases in a week was for the week ending May 13.

On a weekly basis, that's the lowest case numbers have been locally since the pandemic started in March 2020.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said there have been fewer than 50 cases total registered in the county in June. That compares with more than 800 in March.

"We definitely have seen the numbers going lower," Lopez said.

There also have been very few COVID-related hospitalizations over the past couple of months.

Bryan Health said in a statement that over the past two months, it has averaged five COVID-19 patients a day and there have been "a very limited number" of patients requiring a stay in intensive care.

Bryan also said that staff absences due to COVID also have been low, with no more than four in any day in the past two months. That's the case even though the health system no longer requires employees to wear masks at work.

Statewide, cases also have stayed at historically low levels. There were only about 80 cases recorded in all of Nebraska for the week ending June 24.

The average number of COVID-19 patients in the state as a whole dropped from 60 the week ending May 13 to 30 the week ending June 17.

Hospital numbers are better than they were in the spring of 2022 and about the same as they were in the summer of 2021, the two previous low points for cases during the pandemic.

A decline in hospitalizations has also meant fewer deaths. As of Friday, Lancaster County had not recorded a COVID-19 death in June, which would be the first month since October without one.

Statewide, weekly deaths have been in the single digits for three straight weeks, according to the CDC.

It's not clear if case numbers are really as low as they appear to be because most people no longer get tested for the disease at clinics and pharmacies, instead relying on home tests or not getting tested at all.

Lancaster County has now gone six straight weeks with fewer than 500 weekly COVID-19 tests recorded, and three straight weeks with fewer than 300, which are the lowest testing numbers since the pandemic began.

A better gauge of overall spread of the disease is the percentage of positive results among the people who have gotten an official COVID-19 test. Since May, the test positivity rate has hovered between about 4% and 6% in Lancaster County.

While that's an improvement over the same time last year, it's not the lowest it's been.

From March-April of 2022, there was a six-week stretch where the test positivity rate remained below 5%, even dropping below 3% a couple of weeks.

The county experienced an even-longer stretch of low test positivity in May, June and July of 2021, with a 10-week stretch of below-5% positivity, including a six-week stretch where the positivity rate was below 3%.

And in the past few weeks, the local test positivity rate has been trending higher. After hitting 3.8% the week ending May 27, it has been above 5% in three of the four weeks since.

Another measure of how widespread the virus is is wastewater sampling, and that shows positive trends.

Lancaster County's three week average of 66,600 virus particles per liter of wastewater as of June 24 was the lowest level since July 10, 2021.

In Nebraska, every wastewater sampling location that reported recent data had either low or very low levels of virus particles and has shown decreasing levels over the past two weeks.

However, Dr. James Lawler, associate director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, said in a video posted on the UNMC website June 27 that COVID-19 levels in wastewater nationally, while lower than they have been in recent months, are not as low as they were in the summer of 2021 and the spring of 2022.

In fact, the most recent data shows levels are about 3½ times higher than they were in late May and early June of 2021.

"Even though we're at a low point relative to the last year, we have not yet reached the nadir of the pandemic that occurred in the summer of 2021," he said in the video.

Lawler predicted that COVID-19 cases will likely start to rise sometime in late summer and into the fall as they have in past years.

But that doesn't mean there will be fall and winter surges like there have been in years past. That's because a large portion of the population has immunity to the disease, either because they have gotten it, been vaccinated against it or both.

In Lancaster County, more than 222,000 of the county's nearly 325,000 people have received at least two doses of the original COVID-19 vaccine, although fewer than 65,000 are up to date with their vaccines, meaning they have had their primary series plus additional doses as recommended by the CDC.

Lopez said she continues to see about 60 people a day coming into the Health Department to receive a dose of the new bivalent vaccine.

Though the number of people getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Lancaster County has been low for months, the numbers have ticked up recently.

Lopez said that about 20% of county residents have received the bivalent vaccine, which is higher than the national average of 17%, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends that people ages 65 and older and those with compromised immune systems get additional vaccine doses of the new bivalent vaccine.

Lopez said every person, whether healthy or not, should get at least one dose of the bivalent vaccine.

"That's the biggest thing they can do to protect themselves and their families," she said.

The CDC recently recommended that the U.S. move away from bivalent vaccines, which target both the original COVID-19 virus strain as well as recent variants, in favor of a vaccine that targets the XBB 1.5 variant.

That variant is still responsible for nearly two-thirds of cases in Nebraska, according to the most recent genomic sequencing data available from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

