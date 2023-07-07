Violin virtuoso Mark Feldman will perform in “The Barnyard” of Fuse Coworking Friday to open the weekend of the 2023 Meadowlark Music Festival.
Arguably the most eclectic violin virtuoso in history, Feldman has performed as a soloist with major European symphony orchestras, toured and recorded over 200 country albums with artists such as Loretta Lynn and Ray Price, and toured and recorded dozens more with major jazz artists including John Abercrombie, John Lovano, and Chris Potter.
He’ll be joined by New York guitarist Rolf Sturm (John Zorn, Roswell Rudd, Loudon Wainwright) and award-winning percussionist Dane Richeson (Bobby McFerrin, Lyle Mays, Roscoe Mitchell).
Saturday, Astral Mixtape, an award-winning young Los Angeles quartet, will perform at Prairie Pines Nature Preserve, 3100 N. 112th St.
A multifaceted group, Astra Mixtape blends classical instrumental virtuosity with the sounds of their generation, using its unique blend of two violins, cello, piano, synthesizer and electronics to create and perform compositions that combine the pop spectacle, jazz spontaneity and contemporary music experimentation.
People are also reading…
Beyond their cutting-edge performances in clubs and concert halls, the quartet has contributed to the soundtracks of numerous short films. Many of these films – such as "Leaving the Factory," "Broken Layers," and "Ink" – have won prizes at Cannes and BAFTA film festivals. Most recently, the quartet was named a winner of the prestigious Astral Artists National Competition.
The concert event will also offer food and beverages from Venue and Saro Cider.
On Sunday, Meadowlark’s Grand Finale will take place at The Jewell, 2221 N. 24th St., in downtown Omaha.
Feldman’s quartet and Astral Mixtape will share the stage at one of the Midwest’s finest listening rooms. Founded just prior to the pandemic, The Jewell was designed as a music room celebrating Omaha’s musical heritage and features state of the art acoustics and instruments including a Steinway grand piano. Valet parking and a full menu is available.
All shows begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at meadowlarkmusicfestival.org and at the door of each show.
Watch Now: Ukrainian orchestra plays defiant concert in Kyiv, and more of today's top videos
The Kyiv Classical Orchestra assembled before a small crowd to play as Russian forces advance towards the capitol, watch a bird try and assist a mailman, and more of today's top videos.
The Kyiv Classic Orchestra perform a concert on Maidan square in Ukraine.
This is the funny moment a magpie decided to give a mailman a hard time delivering letters. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.
US President Joe Biden’s ban on Russian energy imports is latest move to punish Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Empty supermarket shelves were seen in Nova Kakhovka, a Russian-occupied city in the Kherson Oblast region of southern Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 8.
AAA research shows that the average pothole repair cost is $600.
On the 14th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces were encircling at least four major cities Wednesday (March 9) as Kyiv braced …
They may not have the numbers or the firepower to match. But soldiers on Ukraine's frontlines, feel they have something the enemy ca not muster.
Many are calling it the most complicated underwater archeological undertaking in history. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Students among the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course in Wisconsin trained in frigid conditions including immersing in cold water and b…
These bears had to flee their home in Kyiv because of the bombing, Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the sweet story.
Thousands of South Korean firefighters and troops have been battling wildfires that tore through an eastern coastal area and temporarily threa…
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott