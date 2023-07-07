Violin virtuoso Mark Feldman will perform in “The Barnyard” of Fuse Coworking Friday to open the weekend of the 2023 Meadowlark Music Festival.

Arguably the most eclectic violin virtuoso in history, Feldman has performed as a soloist with major European symphony orchestras, toured and recorded over 200 country albums with artists such as Loretta Lynn and Ray Price, and toured and recorded dozens more with major jazz artists including John Abercrombie, John Lovano, and Chris Potter.

He’ll be joined by New York guitarist Rolf Sturm (John Zorn, Roswell Rudd, Loudon Wainwright) and award-winning percussionist Dane Richeson (Bobby McFerrin, Lyle Mays, Roscoe Mitchell).

Saturday, Astral Mixtape, an award-winning young Los Angeles quartet, will perform at Prairie Pines Nature Preserve, 3100 N. 112th St.

A multifaceted group, Astra Mixtape blends classical instrumental virtuosity with the sounds of their generation, using its unique blend of two violins, cello, piano, synthesizer and electronics to create and perform compositions that combine the pop spectacle, jazz spontaneity and contemporary music experimentation.

Beyond their cutting-edge performances in clubs and concert halls, the quartet has contributed to the soundtracks of numerous short films. Many of these films – such as "Leaving the Factory," "Broken Layers," and "Ink" – have won prizes at Cannes and BAFTA film festivals. Most recently, the quartet was named a winner of the prestigious Astral Artists National Competition.

The concert event will also offer food and beverages from Venue and Saro Cider.

On Sunday, Meadowlark’s Grand Finale will take place at The Jewell, 2221 N. 24th St., in downtown Omaha.

Feldman’s quartet and Astral Mixtape will share the stage at one of the Midwest’s finest listening rooms. Founded just prior to the pandemic, The Jewell was designed as a music room celebrating Omaha’s musical heritage and features state of the art acoustics and instruments including a Steinway grand piano. Valet parking and a full menu is available.

All shows begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at meadowlarkmusicfestival.org and at the door of each show.