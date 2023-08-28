Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 16.
The holiday rock/metal/orchestral group, which played the arena during its 2013 inaugural run of 10 shows in 80 days, rehearses each year in Council Bluffs. It will play the third show of its 62-city 2023 “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — the Best of TSO & More” tour in Lincoln.
The tour will feature “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” a rock opera created by TSO’s late founder Paul O’Neill that follows the journey of a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on Dec. 24. While seeking shelter from the cold, the teen is discovered by the theater’s caretaker who uses the ghosts and spirits from the building’s past to turn her life around.
Following the performance of the rock opera, a laser-lit second set will feature some of TSO’s greatest hits and fan favorites from the troupe’s 27-year career.
People are also reading…
- Inside the Batenhorst 'rollercoaster' coming to Lincoln for special Nebraska match
- Google finally makes Lincoln data center plans official
- Nebraska football adds two walk-on running backs, including former Lincoln High standout
- Fired Lincoln police sergeant recognized by national whistleblower group
- Police identify Lincoln bicyclist who died in crash near 84th and Adams
- Lincoln's Red Way ceasing operations less than 3 months after inaugural flight
- How the Big Ten's new TV deal with Fox, CBS, NBC and Peacock works
- Lincoln bicyclist dead after collision with vehicle
- Tom Osborne says he's 'cautiously optimistic' for Nebraska's season
- Nebraska rattlesnake was no issue for FedEx driver. ‘Sorry about the blood'
- Longtime designers of Sunken Gardens plantings no longer with the city
- Lincoln manufacturer sold to Minnesota firm
- Amie Just: Lincoln East coach John Gingery leaves legacy with many — including me
- 'It's incredible': Nebraska's new facility drawing early rave reviews
- No. 5 Nebraska volleyball sweeps Lipscomb, improves to 2-0
Since its touring debut, TSO has played more than 2,000 winter tour shows for more than 18 million fans, 8 million of them in the last decade. In keeping with O’Neill’s vision, TSO donates $1 from every ticket sold to charity, more than $18 million to date.
TSO, which has sold more than 12 million albums and DVDS, will release a 25th anniversary edition of “The Christmas Attic” on Sept. 29, a vinyl pressing of “Christmas Eve and Other Stories" on Nov. 3 and a digital release of “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – The Complete Narrated Version" on Nov. 10.
TSO tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Sept. 15. Special $39 tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com, on the Ticketmaster app and at the arena ticket office on Tuesdays after Sept. 15.
Fans can also sign up for presales and other ticketing options at trans-siberian.com.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
L. Kent Wolgamott
Entertainment reporter/columnist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.