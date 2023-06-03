L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions. Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Doobie Brothers will be without lead singer and guitarist Tom Johnston when they play Pinewood Bowl on Aug. 20.

According to a news release from the band’s publicist, Johnston will be undergoing surgery following severe back pain and has been advised by his doctor that he should not be performing.

The shows on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band’s 50th anniversary tour are going on as scheduled with Pat Simmons, Michael McDonald and John McFee anchoring the group.

In the release, Johnston sent his appreciation to his fans and said he plans to return to the stage once he has made a full recovery.

“I hope for a speedy recovery and can’t wait to get back on the road and continue doing what I love,” Johnston said in the release. “I would like to thank Pat, Michael, John, and the entire Doobie Brothers band for covering for me while I recover from back surgery. ... I’m sure they will bring it every night as they always do.”

Wallen setting records

Country star Morgan Wallen, who will be playing a rescheduled show at a sold-out Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sept. 9, is continuing to set records on the Billboard charts with his album “One Thing at a Time.”

The 36-track album released in March has been at the top of the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart for 12 consecutive weeks, the most weeks at No. 1 for a country album in more than 30 years. Surpassing Taylor Swift’s “Fearless,” which sat at No. 1 for 11 weeks in 2008-2009, Wallen's album now trails Billy Ray Cyrus’ "Some Gave All," which spent 17 straight weeks at the top of the chart in 1982.

“One Thing at a Time,” which debuted at No. 1 on March 16 and has been there since, is just the second album to have spent its first 12 weeks at the top of the chart, following Stevie Wonder’s “Song in the Key of Life." That album was at No. 1 for its first 13 weeks in 1976-1977.

Wallen has now had two albums — “One Thing at a Time” and “Dangerous: The Double Album” — spend 22 weeks at No. 1. And given that he’s held off Ed Sheeran, Metallica and two members of BTS and only saw a small decline in the number of album equivalent units last week, Wallen might very well tie and surpass Wonder’s record in the next two weeks.

There are multiple ways to measure popularity. But with his album’s success and sold-out tours, Wallen has to be among today’s most popular artists, regardless of genre.

Maha moving in 2024

Omaha’s Maha Festival will move to the renovated Heartland of America Park at The RiverFront next year.

The festival, which began along the riverfront in 2009, moved to Stinson Park at Aksarben Village in central Omaha two years later. The 16th edition of Maha will return to its roots July 26-27, 2024, and will feature an additional stage, more Community Village booths and will be able to accommodate thousands of more festivalgoers.

Maha is expected to be one of the largest ticketed events held in the park, located east of Eighth and Farnam streets, drawing some 20,000 attendees over the two days. That will be an increase of at least 4,000 from Aksarben Village attendance.

“Maha is all about bringing people together, and we have had so much fun dreaming up how we can do that with even more people in this beautiful new space at Heartland of America Park,” Maha Co-Director Rachel Grace said in a news release. “We’re thankful to all our volunteers, artists collaborators, and community members who have helped us get to this point. We know Big Thief, Turnstile, and all our other 2023 artists will help us close out our time at Aksarben Village this year on a high note.”

Maha 2023 will be held on July 28-29. Joining folk rockers Big Thief and genre-pushing hardcore band Turnstile on the bill will be dream-pop band Alvvays, Vancouver indie poppers Peach Pit; indie rockers from New Zealand, The Beths, a New Zealand indie rock band; post-punk synth artist EKKSTACY; hip-hop/funk artist Terry Presume; Saddle Creek Records alt pop artist Black Belt Eagle Scout; and soulful disco pop group Say She She.

Photos: 2022 Maha Festival