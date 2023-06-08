Wally Mason, director and chief curator of the Sheldon Museum of Art, will retire on June 30.

Mason, who came to the Sheldon from Marquette University in 2014, is the fifth director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln art museum, which opened in 1963. A national search for his successor is underway.

In a letter to members of the Sheldon Art Association, Mason reflected on his nine-year leadership of the museum, writing:

“I’m proud of all that we’ve accomplished together since 2014. We’ve experienced profound financial and collection growth, greater student engagement, and an unprecedented global pandemic that continues to pose new challenges," he wrote. "Throughout it all, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Sheldon Art Association board and members, museum staff, donors, grantors, and visitors have provided crucial support, and the wisdom they have shared has been a cherished gift.”

Mason’s accomplishments at Sheldon include creating a publicly accessible online database of the museum’s collection of more than 13,000 objects and bringing about acquisitions that strengthened the collection. Those acquisitions include major works by Richard Avedon, Robert Colescott, Lois Dodd, Leonardo Drew, Melvin Edwards, Jane Freilicher, John Marin, Elizabeth Murray, Joyce Pensato, Peter Saul, Ursula von Rydingsvard, Stanley Whitney and Sue Williams.

The Sheldon was one of the initial museums to receive artwork through Museum Exchange, the first digital platform for art donations — a matchmaker of sorts that brings together philanthropic collectors with accredited art museums. Since the launch of Museum Exchange in April 2021, the Sheldon has received 30 works through the platform.

Mason also aligned the Sheldon’s exhibition schedule with the university’s academic calendar, integrated the museum’s collection and exhibition with academic curriculum across the university and created new positions dedicated to academic engagement.

Mason’s efforts to increase financial support of the museum are particularly exemplified by several generous contributions that have prompted the naming of six galleries and a substantial grant that will enable Sheldon to develop online curriculum modules using objects from the museum’s collection to meet state education standards for high school students in communities throughout Nebraska.

Mason initiated and oversaw improvements to the museum’s landmark building, a high-modernist structure that opened in 1963. High-efficiency LED lighting has been installed in all public spaces, and a Collection Observation Lab was constructed to accommodate classes and scholars.

