The cow adorning Pink Floyd's "Atom Heart Mother"? — that's the work of Hipgnosis.

The naked kids crawling across the rocks on Led Zeppelin's "House of the Holy"? – that's Hipgnosis, too.

The jailbreak populated by Paul and Linda McCartney, James Coburn et al on the cover of the Wings' "Band on the Run"? — you got it, Hipgnosis.

What was Hipgnosis? By 1973, it was the go-to studio to produce album covers, ultra-expensive album covers (they could go for more than $100,000) that captured the imaginations of the artists and audience of the classic rock era at its most indulgent.

The studio, however, began nearly a decade earlier when Audrey Powell, aka Po, and Storm Thorgerson bonded during a failed drug bust in a flat in Cambridge, England. Thorgerson introduced Powell to the art of photography, the duo fell in with Pink Floyd and, in 1968, with zero experience in the form, got hired to do the cover for Floyd's "A Saucerful of Secrets."

From there, Hipgnonsis became the place, physically and artistically, where the biggest of rock stars of the ’70s came to get the covers made for their records, images that remain famous.

That duo's story and tales of the making of many of their most iconic album covers are told in "Squaring the Circle: The Story of Hipgnosis," a documentary from music photographer-turned-director Anton Corbijn, who's done album covers for Depeche Mode, U2 and Bruce Springsteen, as well as make films like "A Most Wanted Man."

The film, by necessity, centers around the reflections of Powell — Thorgerson died in 2012. But by using old clips of the duo, together and alone, and reflections from friends, collaborators and assorted hangers-on, the film reveals much about the two men — Thorgerson, the rude, temperamental visionary, and Powell, the artist who made the vision real.

"Squaring the Circle" moves chronologically through their career with stops along the way to look into the making of, say, "Dark Side of the Moon," a rare use of graphics rather than photography, and recount now famous stories of the inflatable pig floating away as they tried to shoot the cover for Floyd's "Animals" and McCartney's insistence that a statue be photographed atop a Swiss mountain for the Wings' greatest hits record.

Musicians contributing their recollections include all three surviving Pink Floyd members — Nick Mason, David Gilmour and Roger Waters.

They're joined by Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant and Jimmy Page, as well as Peter Gabriel and McCartney. Oasis' Liam Gallagher is also pulled in for perspective from a younger generation.

And Sex Pistols' bassist Glen Matlock turns up briefly for a quick story about the Pistols' living across an alley from the Hipgnosis studio — and a well-aimed punk rock shot at the bands that were buying the covers.

Those interviews are shot in high-contrast black and white, bringing Corbijn's album cover aesthetic to the screen and making the color photography of the album covers striking, even when showing images that are beyond familiar.

To be honest, the repetitious album-after-album approach becomes a bit tiring. But that won't be a negative for fans who'll get to see how their favorite covers came into being.

Hipgnosis fell apart in the early ’80s — the victim, the film implies, of MTV, and the emphasis and label expenditures on music videos. But the reality was more complicated than that, with the fraying of the founders' relationship, the studio's failure at making videos and questionable financial practices leading to a split that killed the company and their friendship.

Suffice it to say that, in the digital and streaming era, there will never be another Hipgnosis — as Gallagher points out, most "album art" is now seen in a tiny square when it's being streamed on a phone and there are no budgets in the thousands for album art.

That makes "Squaring the Circle" a well-captured piece of music history — as well as a tribute to Powell, Thorgerson and their collaborators — from Corbijn, who's done his best to follow in their footsteps.

100 best albums of the 21st century 100 best albums of the 21st century #100. 'Titanic Rising' by Weyes Blood #99. 'The King of Limbs' by Radiohead #98. 'Chutes Too Narrow' by The Shins #97. 'Third' by Portishead #96. 'Brothers' by The Black Keys #95. 'xx' by The xx #94. 'Sea Change' by Beck #93. 'Untrue' by Burial #92. 'The Age of Adz' by Sufjan Stevens #91. 'The Black Parade' by My Chemical Romance #90. 'Oracular Spectacular' by MGMT #89. 'The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do' by Fiona Apple #88. 'Melodrama' by Lorde #87. 'White Blood Cells' by The White Stripes #86. 'Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends' by Coldplay #85. 'Trouble Will Find Me' by The National #84. 'Let England Shake' by PJ Harvey #83. 'Atrocity Exhibition' by Danny Brown #82. 'You Forgot It in People' by Broken Social Scene #81. 'Toxicity' by System of a Down #80. 'Twin Fantasy (Face to Face)' by Car Seat Headrest #79. 'Norman F*cking Rockwell!' by Lana Del Rey #78. 'I Love You, Honeybear' by Father John Misty #77. 'The Smile Sessions' by The Beach Boys #76. 'The Marshall Mathers LP' by Eminem #75. 'Igor' by Tyler, The Creator #74. 'Halcyon Digest' by Deerhunter #73. 'Black Holes and Revelations' by Muse #72. 'Room on Fire' by The Strokes #71. 'Hospice' by The Antlers #70. 'Late Registration' by Kanye West #69. 'Damn.' by Kendrick Lamar #68. 'Favourite Worst Nightmare' by Arctic Monkeys #67. 'To Be Kind' by Swans #66. 'Plastic Beach' by Gorillaz #65. 'Vampire Weekend' by Vampire Weekend #64. 'An Awesome Wave' by alt-J #63. 'Teens of Denial' by Car Seat Headrest #62. 'Back to Black' by Amy Winehouse #61. '... Like Clockwork' by Queens of the Stone Age #60. 'Reflektor' by Arcade Fire #59. 'The Money Store' by Death Grips #58. 'Parachutes' by Coldplay #57. 'Random Access Memories' by Daft Punk #56. 'Yeezus' by Kanye West #55. 'Origin of Symmetry' by Muse #54. 'Bloom' by Beach House #53. 'This Is Happening' by LCD Soundsystem #52. 'Absolution' by Muse #51. 'Hot Fuss' by The Killers #50. 'AM' by Arctic Monkeys #49. 'Lateralus' by Tool #48. 'The Glow Pt. 2' by The Microphones #47. 'Since I Left You' by The Avalanches #46. 'Ys' by Joanna Newsom #45. 'Vespertine' by Bjork #44. 'The College Dropout' by Kanye West #43. 'Bon Iver, Bon Iver' by Bon Iver #42. 'Hail to the Thief' by Radiohead #41. 'Helplessness Blues' by Fleet Foxes #40. 'Lost in the Dream' by The War On Drugs #39. 'Neon Bible' by Arcade Fire #38. 'American Idiot' by Green Day #37. 'Channel Orange' by Frank Ocean #36. 'Boxer' by The National #35. 'Currents' by Tame Impala #34. 'The Moon and Antarctica' by Modest Mouse #33. 'Discovery' by Daft Punk #32. 'Teen Dream' by Beach House #31. 'Merriweather Post Pavilion' by Animal Collective #30. 'Fleet Foxes' by Fleet Foxes #29. 'Songs for the Deaf' by Queens of the Stone Age #28. 'Demon Days' by Gorillaz #27. 'High Violet' by The National #26. 'Modern Vampires of the City' by Vampire Weekend #25. 'Amnesiac' by Radiohead #24. 'Blackstar' by David Bowie #23. 'Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots' by The Flaming Lips #22. 'Elephant' by The White Stripes #21. 'For Emma, Forever Ago' by Bon Iver #20. 'A Rush of Blood to the Head' by Coldplay #19. 'Sound of Silver' by LCD Soundsystem #18. 'Blonde' by Frank Ocean #17. 'Turn on the Bright Lights' by Interpol #16. 'Lift Your Skinny Fists Like Antennas to Heaven' by Godspeed You! Black Emperor #15. 'Madvillainy' by Madvillain #14. 'A Moon Shaped Pool' by Radiohead #13. 'Lonerism' by Tame Impala #12. 'Carrie & Lowell' by Sufjan Stevens #11. 'Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not' by Arctic Monkeys #10. 'Yankee Hotel Foxtrot' by Wilco #9. 'Illinois' by Sufjan Stevens #8. 'The Suburbs' by Arcade Fire #7. 'Good Kid, M.A.A.D City' by Kendrick Lamar #6. 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' by Kanye West #5. 'Is This It' by The Strokes #4. 'To Pimp a Butterfly' by Kendrick Lamar #3. 'Funeral' by Arcade Fire #2. 'In Rainbows' by Radiohead #1. 'Kid A' by Radiohead