Rod Wave will open his 35-city “Nostalgia” tour at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Oct. 19.
The concert will mark the return of the sing-rap star to the Lincoln arena, where he drew more than 7,000 in November 2022, fulfilling a promise he made during that show.
“This is lit, y’all,” Wave said after he did “Rockstar Heart,” one of his biggest songs. “This is the second stop of the tour. I’ve been here before. But I swear to God I’m coming back.”
That tour was in support of Wave’s chart-topping third album, “Beautiful Mind.” He’s set to release album number four, titled “Nostalgia," this fall, making Lincoln the first time he will have performed many of those songs live.
At last year’s show, the “soul trap” pioneer showcased his sweet R&B vocals — he’s a fine, strongly emotive singer — on slower numbers like “Alone,” while the up-tempo numbers showed he can handle a rap flow with the best of them.
People are also reading…
The St. Petersburg, Florida, native, who has developed a massive streaming following for his “pain music” that blends his dark, autobiographical content with soulful singing and hard-edged rap, has seen his last two albums, 2021’s “SoulFly” and “Beautiful Mind,” go platinum.
Signed to Alamo Records in 2017 when he was 18, Wave broke through two years later with the YouTube viral sensation “Heart on Ice” from his “PTSD” mixtape.
His 2020 second album, “Pray 4 Love,” which generated the TikTok crossover “Rags2Riches,” was certified platinum and “SoulFly” generated a pair of massive singles, the platinum “By Your Side” and the Hank Williams-sampling “Cold December.”
Support acts for Wave will be Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo and Eelmatic.
Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets can also be purchased at the arena ticket office on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Celebrating 10 years: Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena fulfills promises
Pinnacle Bank Arena celebrates a decade of premiere entertainment in Lincoln. Here's a look back at where the arena started and where it's heading.
A decade of transformational success: Pinnacle Bank Arena changes Lincoln's entertainment, sports and economy
More than 6 million people have attended events in the first decade of Pinnacle Bank Arena, which has fulfilled its promises of transforming Lincoln entertainment and sports.
In the decade since Pinnacle Bank Arena opened, development in the West Haymarket exceeded project backers' expectations and created a spark for all of downtown.
Occupation tax revenue has exceeded projections by $30 million, making the West Haymarket JPA well-suited to pay off the remaining bond debt incurred to build Pinnacle Bank Arena.
A local business owner has proposed closing Canopy Street for good between R and Q streets to create a destination with activities like sand volleyball, ice skating, pickleball and basketball.
By today's standards, $11.25 million over 25 years is a steal, but Mark Hesser, president and CEO of Pinnacle Bank, is quick to add context to it all.
“Nebraska fans are so incredibly supportive of their teams,” former men's coach Tim Miles said. “It’s really a special place that way."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott