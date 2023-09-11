Rod Wave will open his 35-city “Nostalgia” tour at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Oct. 19.

The concert will mark the return of the sing-rap star to the Lincoln arena, where he drew more than 7,000 in November 2022, fulfilling a promise he made during that show.

“This is lit, y’all,” Wave said after he did “Rockstar Heart,” one of his biggest songs. “This is the second stop of the tour. I’ve been here before. But I swear to God I’m coming back.”

That tour was in support of Wave’s chart-topping third album, “Beautiful Mind.” He’s set to release album number four, titled “Nostalgia," this fall, making Lincoln the first time he will have performed many of those songs live.

At last year’s show, the “soul trap” pioneer showcased his sweet R&B vocals — he’s a fine, strongly emotive singer — on slower numbers like “Alone,” while the up-tempo numbers showed he can handle a rap flow with the best of them.

The St. Petersburg, Florida, native, who has developed a massive streaming following for his “pain music” that blends his dark, autobiographical content with soulful singing and hard-edged rap, has seen his last two albums, 2021’s “SoulFly” and “Beautiful Mind,” go platinum.

Signed to Alamo Records in 2017 when he was 18, Wave broke through two years later with the YouTube viral sensation “Heart on Ice” from his “PTSD” mixtape.

His 2020 second album, “Pray 4 Love,” which generated the TikTok crossover “Rags2Riches,” was certified platinum and “SoulFly” generated a pair of massive singles, the platinum “By Your Side” and the Hank Williams-sampling “Cold December.”

Support acts for Wave will be Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo and Eelmatic.

Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets can also be purchased at the arena ticket office on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.