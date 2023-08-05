As befits a band that’s been putting songs on the charts for three decades, Train spun out 90 minutes of crowd-pleasing hits at Pinewood Bowl Friday.

After kicking things off with a spirited “AM Gold,” singer Pat Monahan asked “Anyone here old enough to remember this one?” as the band kicked into its 1998 breakthrough hit “Meet Virginia.”

It was followed by 2010’s romantic anthem adult contemporary chart-topper, “If Its Love,” then the current single “I Know” before circling back to 2005’s “Get To Me” as Train tumbled through the decades.

The six-piece ensemble, which includes Omaha native Taylor Locke on guitar, delivered the songs that sounded, as Monahan said “just like the radio,” displaying fine musicianship, beautiful arrangements and versatility that lets them move smoothly from the bouncing “Bruises” to the piano drenched power ballad “Calling All Angels” to the delicate “Marry Me.”

Monahan, who’s an effective wide-ranging vocalist, knows all the audience-engaging tricks and pulled them out one-by-one through the night — taking a video with the crowd of about 4,000 for social media, throwing out T-shirts (he’s got an impressive arm) and turning “Play That Song” into a singalong.

Then came a crowd intro to the swinging Stones-ish rock’n’roll of “Save Me, San Francisco,” with beach balls bouncing around the standing crowd.

On the cover front, Monahan brought out opener Better Than Ezra’s Kevin Griffin for a brisk but respectable run-through of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “American Girl” and pulled out The Eagles’ warhorse “Hotel California” late.

Early Train provided a preview of night two of San Francisco weekend at Pinewood, slipping a verse of The Steve Miller Band’s “Space Cowboy” into “Meet Virginia.”

The Steve Miller Band will be at the bowl Saturday for the second of nine August Pinewood concerts.

It was perhaps inevitable that Train held “Hey, Soul Sister” and “Drive By” until the show’s final 15 minutes and wrapped up with its biggest song “Drops of Jupiter,” sending the crowd out happy, having heard exactly what they came to hear.

