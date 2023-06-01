As “Monica” opens, we see the title character on her phone, making a short series of calls that, it is soon revealed, is in preparation to return from Los Angeles to help care for her terminally ill mother.

That return, however, is complicated, to say the least, because Monica is a trans woman, estranged from her mother and brother and struggling to survive mentally and materially after being kicked out of the family decades before.

That’s the gist of director Andrea Pallaoro’s tightly focused intimate film that’s as much character study as family drama.

The character under study is, obviously, Monica, who’s played by Trace Lysette, a transgender woman and actress best known for playing a stripper in “Hustlers” and a yoga teacher in the Amazon series “Transparent” in her first lead role.

Literally in every scene in the movie, Lysette delivers a quietly powerful performance, conveying Monica’s pain and confusion, her work as a masseuse, video sex worker and, perhaps, a prostitute, and her affection for the woman who rejected her, putting her on a bus and sending her away.

Mother Eugenia is played by Patricia Clarkson, who, as always, is excellent. This time she portrays a woman suffering from a brain tumor, refusing treatment and medicine and, therefore, dying in her home, where she’s cared for by her son, Monica’s brother Paul (Joshua Close), his wife Laura (Emily Browning) and the kind Leticia (Adriana Barraza).

There are powerful, small moments scattered throughout the tightly framed, shadow-saturated film that often finds Monica and the other characters speaking from outside the frame, or their faces cut in half or deep in shadows.

For example, Eugenia seemingly does not recognize her child when they’re introduced, even asking her name. Monica responds. Eugenia asks if it is a family name. The answer: She chose the name herself. To which Eugenia responds that she would have liked to have chosen her name.

Monica’s hurt and confusion are palpable as the question of whether Eugenia knows her child has come home is raised for the first time in the movie, which refuses to be conventional, visually and plot-wise.

That means “Monica” isn’t tied up with a touching, uplifting Hollywood-style ending. Nor is everything that is going on with her and the family spelled out in the quiet picture’s spare dialogue.

But the movie works on its own terms, effectively looking at Monica through Lysette’s superb performance that powerfully brings a trans woman and her life to the screen.