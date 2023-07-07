“The Lesson” is a locked-room mystery set on a English country estate, an exploration of a family ripped apart by the death of a child and an examination of art and ego that can lead to devastating ends.

Cleverly constructed, the debut from director Alice Troughton and writer Alex MacKeith, “The Lesson” begins with a public interview of Liam Sommers (Daryl McCormack), who, when asked for the inspiration for his acclaimed debut novel about a failing patriarch and his family, flashes back to the country estate of the Sinclair family.

Novelist J.M. Sinclair (Richard E. Grant), Sommers’ literary hero and the subject of his thesis, and his art curator wife Helene (Julie Delpy) have summoned Liam to serve as a tutor for their son Bertie (Stephen McMillan) to get him into Oxford.

Forced to sign a contract that allows the Sinclairs not to disclose they have hired him, and a non-disclosure agreement to prevent him from talking about it, Liam goes to work, struggling to break through to the sullen Bertie, get through Helene’s icy exterior and deal with raging egoistic Sinclair, who spends nights drinking scotch and working on a years-in-the-making novel.

It would be unfair to reveal much more of MacKeith’s carefully concealed and deliciously vengeful storyline. But spoiler-free, Sinclair eventually opens up to Liam, inviting him in to first, work on his computer, then critique his work in exchange for reading Liam’s handwritten debut novel.

That, of course, isn’t going to go well — starting from the time that Liam informs Sinclair that people believe he’s retired. But it is only one of the elements that contributes to the twist and turns of what becomes a mystery thriller.

With just one other character — the butler Ellis (Crispin Letts), who keeps a watchful eye on Liam, “The Lesson” is a tightly contained picture that slowly rolls out its story, and sets its tone, through a quartet of fine performances.

Delpy, the superb French-American actress who works extensively with director Richard Linklater, makes Helene a study in quiet and control, McMillan gradually reveals the troubles and ego of a seemingly disappointing son and McCormack plays Liam flawlessly, showing how he, too, has secrets to keep and quietly uses the situation to his advantage.

But the picture, in many ways, belongs to Grant, who’s one of today’s top actors – most popularly known for playing Allegiant General Pryde in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Diving deeply into the role, Grant makes the fading writer imperious, passionate, pitiable, mean and, ultimately, devastated. In doing so, he sets up all the causes and conditions for the film, which clicks into thriller mode about two-thirds of the way through, to satisfyingly, and somewhat surprisingly, play out.

“The Lesson” isn’t perfect, lapsing, at times, into predictable convention. But, for the most part, it’s an engrossing gem that works as an art-house mystery and character study carried by an acting showcase.