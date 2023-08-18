The Head and the Heart made their first Lincoln show memorable for both the band and the audience who filled Pinewood Bowl on a very pleasant Friday night.

The Seattle-rooted band has, in the last half-dozen years become ever harder to pigeonhole, moving from indie folk to rock to — on last year’s “album Every Shade of Blue” — pop.

That title cut became Friday’s opener as the band appeared on the stage that was bathed in blue light and moved into its melodic drift led by Jonathan Russell’s falsetto, as the impressively tight group began a 90-minute set that melded together songs and styles from across its dozen year career.

For example, the catchy pop of last year’s “Same Hurt” flowed naturally into the 2019 up-tempo adult alternative hit “Honeybee” which slipped into the first big song, 2011’s folky “Down in the Valley,” which turned into a singalong, at the urging of Russell.

Regardless of the style — from rocking connection of “Living Mirage” and the rhythmic “Missed Connection” to “Don’t Show Your Weakness” and “All We Ever Know,” which made great use of Charity Rose Theilen’s violin, everything was beautifully, and most often energetically played with Russell, Theilen and her husband, guitarist Matt Gervais, joining their vocals together on choruses.

The captivating set, performed in front of simple but very effective lighting, featured a pair of beautifully arresting moments where the songs were stripped down to their essential core.

The first found Russell moving to the piano to play, “My Mother’s Eyes” as he had written. The second came when Russell, Theilen and Gervais returned to start the encore, playing acoustically without the band’s bassist, drummer and keyboardist.

Midway through the love “Library Magic,” Gervais stopped the music.

"This is the most beautiful venue I think we’ve ever played in,” Gervais said. ”We’ve had a wonderful two days here. This is incredible. I had to stop the song in the middle to tell you that.”

The Head and the Heart had Thursday off in Lincoln and Russell, an engaging frontman, said he rode a bike around the city, down the Salt Creek trail, into the North and South Bottoms, and onto the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus to see the sculptures.

As he introduced “Virginia (Wind in the Night)” which he wrote about Richmond, Va., where he now lives, Russell said Lincoln reminded him of home. That song then led to the band's closer, other classic “Rivers and Roads” that left the crowd singing, then delivering a loud ovation for a perfect show from a band who, I’m guessing, will be back in Lincoln sooner rather than later.

Father John Misty preceded The Head and the Heart with a 75-minute set — eight-piece band, horn section, a perfect lineup that allowed the set to go from what he’s called “fake jazz” from last year’s “Chloe and the Next 20th Century” and flesh out his indie folk into country/rock and lush ballads.

While well played, Misty’s set was on the sleepy side — or to put it another way, it didn’t fully engage the audience — which he acknowledged with a typically sarcastic remark about how he hoped the crowd had gotten some rest as he started the final song.

