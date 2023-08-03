Ben Tanaka is a real jerk, an abrasively egotistical Japanese-American film snob with a giant chip on his shoulder who — surprise, surprise — can’t maintain a relationship with anyone other than another jerk, his lesbian friend Alice.

And Ben’s the center of “Shortcomings,” the pointedly funny directorial debut of Randall Park that, from its first moments, skewers cultural expectations about Asian Americans, and then targets pretentious artists, the film exhibition community, urban party life — and Ben.

Ben (well played by Justin H. Min) is the manager of an art house theater, who lives with his film-student girlfriend Miko (Ally Maki). She runs an Asian-American film festival in their hometown of Berkeley, California, where the film opens with a screening of a slick, major studio film (read “Crazy Rich Asians"), which, of course, Ben hates, triggering the first of his rants — this one about Asian-American representation in film.

It’s clear that Ben and Miko aren’t getting along — he ignores an attempt at seduction to “watch a few more discs." So it’s far from shocking that she takes an internship in New York City, leaving him on his own while they take some time off.

Ben sees that as a free pass and immediately hits on his latest hire at the theater — performance artist Autumn (Tavi Gevinson), who happens to be his “type” — blonde and white, triggering more of Ben’s cringey discussions of race and identity.

When that doesn’t work out, Ben accompanies Alice (Sherry Cola) to a party, where he’s one of the few straight people and meets Sasha (Debby Ryan), whose girlfriend has also just left town.

That relationship, too, seems destined for the rocks, courtesy of Ben’s big mouth, eventually sending Ben and Alice to New York — for far different reasons.

That story, and the painful, but funny dialogue come from Adrian Tomine, who wrote the script from his 2007 graphic novel that’s the basis for the film, which is broken into sections, just like the book.

Park, an actor best known for TV’s "Blockbuster" and "Fresh Off the Boat," has some serious directorial chops. He gets some near-perfect, if uncomfortable performances from Min and especially Maki, whose jerk Miko is more funny than abrasive. He also sets a multi-layered urban environment from the grit of the underground performance art space to upscale New York apartments and captures a tone that balances the cringe with laughs.

And, importantly, Park wraps in pointed, knowing observations about Asian-American stereotypes, race and identity into the comedy, making “Shortcomings” impressively entertaining.

States with the most drive-in movie theaters States with the most drive-in movie theaters Drive-in theaters becoming harder to find #25. Florida #24. New Jersey #23. Georgia #22. Virginia #21. California #20. Missouri #19. Michigan #18. Washington #17. Minnesota #16. Texas #15. Colorado #14. Oklahoma #13. Utah #12. New York #11. Wisconsin #10. Kansas #9. Tennessee #8. Kentucky #7. Ohio #6. Indiana #5. Pennsylvania #4. Idaho #3. Maine #2. New Hampshire #1. Vermont