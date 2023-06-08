Rudi is a little boy who has seen something in the forest so terrifying he won’t speak. Matthias, his father, has left his job in a German sheep slaughterhouse after he headbutted a manager who called him a lazy Gypsy, returning to the small Transylvanian town where Csilla, his ex-lover, is a cello-playing, bread-factory manager who befriends foreign workers who are reviled by most townspeople.

Their intertwined stories are powerfully, if bleakly, told by writer-director Cristian Mungiu in “R.M.N.,” a film so specific to its place and people that it resonates across borders around the world.

That resonance is at its height during a long segment in the film's final act in which the townspeople gather in a cultural center for a meeting about the foreign workers and spew angry, racist allegations about the Sri Lankans who have come to work at the factory, taking minimum-wage jobs that the locals refused.

But its sense of cultural and personal displacement is present from the opening sequence in which Matthias (Marin Grigore) slips back into Romania after the headbutting incident and finds himself sleeping on the couch, away from his estranged wife Ana (Monica Birladeanu), who he threatens and accuses of coddling his silent son.

At the same time, Csilla (Judith Slate), who is working with the factory owner to obtain European Union funding to expand their business, hires three Sri Lankan workers while rehearsing the local children and string players for a Christmas program in the Catholic church that’s at the heart of the town.

Taking place around the holidays, the film finds clashes at Christmas dinners, costumed stage fights at New Year’s, suicide and conflict between Matthias and the two women as he attempts to train his son not to be a “sissy” but rather become a tough guy like his dad.

A leader in the Hungarian New Wave, Mungiu is an unsparing filmmaker, creating bleak films that are, at the core, moral examinations: His 2007 masterpiece “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days” follows a woman and her male friend as they try to arrange an illegal abortion; 2013’s “Beyond The Hills” is an indictment of the surety of religious faith set in a village; and 2017’s “Graduation” looks at a Budapest doctor/father trying to “save” his daughter, who may or may not want the freedom he desires.

In “R.M.N.,” Mungiu turns his raw, unblinking vision to the clash of ethnicities within the racist nationalism with the film’s polyglot of languages — Romanian, Hungarian, German, English, French and Sinhalese — hammering home that point.

The examination of personal morality is just as convoluted. Matthias is brutal but wounded, seemingly caring but unable to act or express it. Csilla is the film’s angel, a sophisticate who watches movies on Christmas, cares for the workers but has her issues with commitment; while, to choose another of many examples, the local priest tries to be simultaneously humane and exclusionary.

As would be expected, there’s no “happily ever after” in “R.M.N.” Rather, its bleak ambiguity becomes gripping as the townspeople’s assault on the foreign workers escalates and things fall apart, for the individuals and community, to quietly devastating effect.