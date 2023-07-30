OMAHA — The pure guitar pop perfection of The Beths and, about two hours later, the distinctive indie folk meets skronky guitar rock of Big Thief were the Saturday highlights of the Maha Festival, which drew more than 6,000 people to Stinson Park in Aksarben Village on what turned out to be a lovely day for a music fest.

Friday, Maha got hit with sweltering 100-degree-plus “feels like” temperatures and a rainstorm that caused the grounds to be temporarily cleared that, by reports I heard, created a sauna like experience. Full disclosure, after a look at the temperature Friday and then the forecast of storms, I chickened out and didn’t make the trip to Omaha.

Saturday, however, the conditions were just fine for a daylong bill that began at about 2:30 p.m. and wrapped up with Big Thief’s mainstage performance more than eight hours later.

But that’s getting ahead of the story. The Beths, the band I most wanted to see at Maha, took the second, smaller stage at 7 p.m. and delivered a set that, by itself, would be one of the top shows I’ve seen this year and, by far, the best power pop performance, outside of that by Nick Lowe at Steelhouse Omaha, that I’ve seen in months.

Led by singer/songwriter/guitarist Elizabeth Stokes, the quartet of New Zealanders drew on all of their albums, kicking off with the hooky, melodic title cut of 2018’s “Future Me Hates Me,” touching on “Jump Rope Gazers,” the title of their 2020 album, and pulling three songs, including the quiet “Silence is Golden” and set-ending title cut, from last year’s superb “Expert in a Dying Field” — one of my top 10 records of 2022.

The result was 50-minutes of beautifully crafted and arranged pop songs, complete with three-part backing harmonies from the guys in the band, punctuated with the guitar work of Jonathan Pearce that brought to mind The Cars’ Elliot Easton — that’s a very high compliment, by the way.

The Beths got a rare for Maha side stage encore — evidence of how they connected with the crowd that stood on the slanted hillside in front of the stage. I could have used another half-hour or so — aka, a full set. But what we got was great.

Big Thief, as they are wont to do, opened their show with three unreleased numbers in their first four songs, done in an acoustic setup with singer/guitarist Adrianne Lenker on acoustic guitar and bassist-in-a-blue-dress Max Oleartchik on upright.

But after the witty, catchy country-rockish “Born For Loving You,” the acoustic instruments were swapped out for electric, showing off the striking Big Thief combination of indie-folk-rooted songs filled with guitar histrionics from Buck Meek, and especially Lenker.

Coming off like Jack White, Lenker pulled her wild guitar — finger tapping, cool, high register figures and skronky screaming — out of the song structure (her style is country/folk in contrast to White’s blues/rock) as Meek provided coverage and some serious guitar work of his own.

That and Lenker’s heartfelt, intense vocals, made Big Thief riveting and their looseness, the goofiness of “Spud Identity” and “we’re all together in this,” vibe made things welcoming and, in a way, uplifting.

Big Thief, who have carved out a distinctive indie rock niche and seem poised on the verge of wider popularity, probably was the best possible selection to close out the final night of Maha at Stinson Park, where it has taken place for 12 years.

The park, located in Aksarben Village at 67th and Center streets, proved, over more than a decade, to be the perfect site for the boutique festival, big enough to comfortably hold the 6,000 to 9,000 on the night’s attendance peaks, but compact enough to set up the main stage near the park’s permanent stage, eliminating long walks between sets required at larger festivals.

And Stinson Park was where Maha grew into a Nebraska’s best festival that, vitally, brings in artists that featured at Lollapalooza, Pitchfork and other bigger events.

Maha is moving back downtown to the new Heartland of America Park at The RiverFront next year. Here’s hoping that it will be as good a location as Stinson Park.

Photos: Second day of Maha 2023