Review: Eliza Scanlen shines as teenager trapped in fundamentalist culture in "The Starling Girl"

“The Starling Girl” is 17-year-old Jem Starling, who finds herself trapped in fundamentalist Christian culture in rural Kentucky. Deeply conflicted and morally confused, Jem is pushed by forces in her family and in the church to change her behavior, which, at least initially, is innocently faithful.

That’s clear from the opening scenes of writer-director Laurel Parmet’s powerfully observed drama. Jem (Eliza Scanlen) is first seen as the charismatic center of a worship dance, then presented by her mother Heidi (Wrenn Schmidt) for possible courtship by the pastor’s youngest son (Austin Abrams).

Shaken by the possibility, Jem runs outside the church and sits crying on the steps. Sitting above her smoking and hiding out for his own reasons is Owen (Lewis Pullman), the pastor’s older son, who’s the church’s youth pastor.

From that second, it’s clear that Jem has a crush on Owen. But it’s just as clear that the strictures of the church — she’s admonished by a woman because her bra is visible through her dress and forced to put on her mom’s sweater — are grating on her.

So begins a complex drama that brings in the Starling family, the strict, by-the-Bible Heidi, Jem’s little sisters and her father, Paul (Jimmi Simpson), a recovering alcoholic who is sent back to drink by the death of one of his former bandmates from before he was saved.

Add in the church’s youth group — where Jem not so innocently connects with Owen — the dance troupe that she takes over and Owen’s wife Misty (Jessamine Burgum), who oversees the dancers, and Parmet has created a potent platform for examining the repression, hypocrisy and paternalism of the fundamentalist culture, thankfully without preaching or presenting everything in stark black and white/good and evil.

Without divulging much more, suffice it to say that the characters “pray on” their possible actions, using what they believe is God’s intention to justify their behavior. The adults, Jem’s parents, the pastor and church members are quick to pass scornful judgment on Jem.

Scanlen of “Little Women” and “Babyteeth” verifies that she is one of today’s best actresses with her performance as Jem, giving her both the sincere faithfulness and independent desire to create the film’s central conflict and carry the movie.

Pullman is well matched with her, a smoldering temptation who deals with his own conflicts in a far different manner. And Schmidt and Simpson are each excellent, bringing depth to their characters that takes them beyond type.

Parmet’s knowing examination of fundamentalist culture — from the conservative dress, to church services and celebrations, public shaming, patriarchy and hypocrisy — makes “The Starling Girl” more than a coming-of-age story.

Scanlen certainly does portray a teenager finding herself. But she does so within a cultural environment that is so restrictive, judgmental and, for young women, determinative that the picture becomes a study of attempting to escape from repression, with few tools and little support.

There, for those experienced in the fundamentalist culture, "The Starling Girl” rings true and loud.