In the fall of 1981, Bruce Springsteen was at his rental house in Colts Neck, New Jersey, writing songs and, often late at night, flipping through the channels to find something to watch on TV.

On one of those nights, Springsteen came across "Badlands," director Terrence Malick’s 1973 film loosely based on Charles Starkweather’s 1958 killing spree, during which the Lincoln garbageman brought along his 14-year-old girlfriend, Caril Ann Fugate.

That viewing triggered Springsteen to write a song about Starkweather and Fugate that became the title cut of "Nebraska," what I have long considered to be Springsteen’s best album.

"It’s powerful to me when he steps up and says the same thing," said Warren Zanes, who interviewed Springsteen at length about the album. "At the level of storytelling and creating a voice, a view to go with the stories, he hit new heights with that. The first thing I loved about 'Nebraska' was its defiance — in 1982, that he would release something so against the commerciality and the production of the times. Then I got into the record."

Zanes, whose ’80s band The Del Fuegos once shared a stage with Springsteen, used those interviews with Springsteen, his manager Jon Landau, recording engineers, record company executives and musicians like Roseanne Cash, Steve Earle and Dave Alvin to create his enlightening, compellingly readable new book "Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska."

So, Warren, how did "Starkweather," as it was originally titled, become "Nebraska"?

"That happened when it went from the third person to the first person, when it went from being a song about Charles Starkweather to Bruce Springsteen speaking as Charles Starkweather," Zanes said. "If I was to pick any moment when ‘Nebraska’ (the album) became ‘Nebraska,’ it was when he went to the first person in that song.

"In the ’70s with James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, songwriting was seen as more confessional. Here was Springsteen speaking from the electric chair. A lot of people involved in the craft of songwriting had this moment, ‘You can do that.’"

"Nebraska" then became the album’s title cut, opening the record of dark, sometimes violent character-rooted songs that, Zanes writes, took Springsteen back to his traumatic childhood growing up in Freehold, New Jersey.

But "Nebraska" didn’t come out of any old memory of Springsteen’s, who would have been 8 years old at the time of Starkweather’s killing spree and trial and could have heard of it on television or radio.

"He didn’t give any sense of that," Zanes said. "It was really coming to him via Terrence Malick’s film."

That’s borne out by the first line of "Nebraska," which replicates one of the first scenes in the movie that starred Martin Sheen and Sissy Spacek as characters modeled on Starkweather and Fugate:

I saw her standin’ on her front lawn just a twirlin’ her baton/ Me and her went for a ride, sir … and 10 innocent people died.

The song’s factual information, however, came from Ninette Beaver’s 1974 book "Caril," and an out-of-blue conversation with the KMTV reporter who was still working at the Omaha station more than a quarter-century after she covered the killing spree, trials and Fugate’s imprisonment.

There is another parallel between KMTV’s coverage of Starkweather and "Nebraska." The station had just received the film cameras used to cover the case — and record Beaver’s interview with Fugate — weeks before the killing spree and didn’t really know how to use them.

Sitting on the bed in the Colts Neck house, Springsteen recorded the songs he’d written on a TEAC 144 4-track recorder, playing acoustic guitar, singing and adding a few instruments and lots of echo to create demo tracks for future band recordings.

But when it came time in mid-1982 to turn the songs from the demo into full E Street Band recordings, it didn’t work, at least for the 10 songs released as "Nebraska."

"It’s hard to get back to the place where you don’t know as much," Zanes said. "By bringing the 4-track into his bedroom, he was creating that kind of content, making content before there were rules on how to create it.

"Early rock ’n’ roll, that’s what we hear when we hear Elvis and Little Richard, it’s the sound of people who didn’t know what they were doing and it was compelling. He didn’t know how to use the 4-track, like the Omaha news crew didn’t know how to use the cameras."

The cassette contained not only the tracks that became "Nebraska" but some of the songs that turned into "Born in the U.S.A.," the 1984 album that propelled Springsteen to iconic superstardom.

Those songs, like "Working on the Highway" and "Downbound Train" were recorded at the sessions that aimed to translate the "Nebraska" songs into the full band recordings. They were added to recordings of "Cover Me" and "Born in the U.S.A" and four other songs that didn’t come from Colts Neck.

"I knew there was some overlap, I didn’t know how much," Zanes said. "The first record came out in 1982, the second in 1984. So they made one, then a couple years later they made the other. Why wouldn’t they have done that?

"Art is sloppy. Songs don’t come out when you want them to. Recording doesn’t work when you want it to. Thank God for that. 'Nebraska' wasn’t released yet and Bruce had two-thirds of ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ on the shelf. That’s wild."

The two albums occurred because Springsteen was determined to release the Colts Neck songs, which he carried around with him on the cheap cassette with no case.

"There’s every chance that Bruce Springsteen could have sat down the wrong way and crushed his next record," Zanes said.

After multiple efforts to get more professionally recorded versions of the songs, the decision was made to release "Nebraska" from the recordings on the cassette, which had been mixed on a water-damaged boombox.

That created a technological challenge to get the recordings off the cassette and make them sound "right."

"I imagine a corporate boardroom, with Springsteen, Jon Landau, (Columbia Records executives) Walter Yetnikoff and Al Teller and the E Street Band guys," Zanes said. "They’re all standing around the edges of the table. In the middle of it is this cassette and nobody can figure this thing out, this rickety technology. ... To me, it’s become a symbol of when the analog era bumped up against the digital era."

"Deliver Me From Nowhere" serves as something of a supplement to "Born to Run," Springsteen’s best-selling 2016 memoir.

"I couldn’t have done this book without him first writing his memoir," Zanes said. "He cut a door in the wall for me to walk through. 'Nebraska' comes and goes pretty fast (in the ‘Born to Run’ book). Then it was that trip west and he bravely talks about having a breakdown. Then there’s a gap and 'Born in the U.S.A.'

"That is where my book comes in. I didn’t want to make it causal. But (I wanted) to look at what was destabilizing around ‘Nebraska’ and what he would do before he became the Bruce of ‘Born in the U.S.A.' Those two albums came at more or less the same time, but the Bruce Springsteen of those records didn’t."

"Deliver Me From Nowhere" has received strong reviews. It will stand as an indispensable resource to understand Springsteen, and his music, all of which falls between "Nebraska" and "Born in the U.S.A."

But it’s also had another, surprising reward for Zanes.

"Writing books about music, the best outcome is that it pushes the reader back to the record," he said. "The book is in service to the music. I don’t have a lot of contact with Bruce Springsteen. But he sent me a text, he’d seen a piece I wrote for The New York Times, saying ‘I went back and I listened to "Nebraska" from top to bottom.’

"It was a great moment for me, to think that, for the guy who made it, it put it back in his head. Music is so mysterious; the maker can go back 40 years later and have questions about it."

"Deliver Me From Nowhere" has, however, another message to convey beyond filling in the history of "Nebraska" and turning readers back to Springsteen's best work.

"Today, my favorite thing (about the book) is for so many people to remember that music doesn’t have to be perfectly played, be in perfect pitch and recorded perfectly to have a full life," Zanes said. "It should be a story that makes people go, ‘I can go make a record with what I’ve got on my laptop and nobody’s going to stop me.’

"‘Nebraska’ is sitting there saying, if you’ve got the right song and you sing it with real intention behind it, it’s going to go well. That message matters and I think it always will."

