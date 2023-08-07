As he does each summer, Steve Earle’s out touring, playing as many places as he can from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

But, unlike last year’s Bourbon Theatre show with his band, he’ll be solo on the "Alone Again: Solo and Acoustic Tour" at The Admiral in Omaha on Wednesday.

"I'm good at it," Earle said of playing solo. "I didn't have an electric guitar or band until I was 27. I started in coffee houses. This wasn't something I planned. My entire band quit the day after Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (last year) by email, which is not the way you're supposed to do that."

So Earle decided not to find another band for this summer’s tour, for one very good reason.

"I've thought about this and of course people in my career thought about this a long time ago, because I'm making — just do the math — I'm making a lot more money," he said. "I make the same amount of money when I play solo as I do with a band. So it’s a financial pleasure."

Doing a solo tour, I assumed, would mean that Earle’s set would change with every show as it wouldn’t have to be made up of songs that the band had rehearsed for nightly performance. I was wrong.

Earle, solo, plays the same set that he would have performed with a band.

"I learned this from Bruce Springsteen a long time ago, when you find what works in a set, you don't change it," Earle said. "People that follow me would be disappointed. I don't think anybody does because they've learned years ago, band or no band, the setlist didn't change, and I tell the same jokes. I don't even have a setlist and I'm playing the songs, the same songs in exactly the same order every night."

Those songs include "Guitar Town," "The Devil’s Right Hand," "Transcendental Blues," "Hardcore Troubadour" and, since he released "Jerry Jeff" his tribute album to Jerry Walker last year, "Mr. Bojangles"

"I knew who Jerry Jeff was before he even moved to Texas simply because my drama teacher in high school had me learn ‘Mr. Bojangles’ for a play that we did during my short career in high school," Earle said. "So I was kind of famous for that song in my high school. Then I had to quit singing it when I met Jerry Jeff a few years later. It’s my favorite thing about this project because I get to sing that song again."

And, of course, Earle has to include "Copperhead Road," his 1988 song about a defiant Vietnam vet pot farmer following in his family’s bootlegging tradition by growing his crop in the Tennessee hills that was just named Tennessee’s 11th state song, joining a list that includes "When It’s Iris Time in Tennessee,’ "Tennessee Waltz" and "Rocky Top."

"It’s the last survivor of the line dance craze," Earle said of "Copperhead Road." "I play it every night because people want to hear it. I play ‘The Galway Girl’ every night, a lot of other stuff I play every night. There are a few things that are sort of in the next tier where I might leave them out for a tour but never more than one tour. There’s only so much time in the set."

That’s because, again, Earle doesn’t take advantage of the open-ended nature of the solo performance that would allow him to play for hours at a time.

"Not so much because of my stamina but the age of my audience, I don't play for three hours anymore," Earle said. "I could but it would be wearing people out. This show’s 90 minutes and an encore."

That said, three-hour shows also would take a toll on the 68-year-old.

"The solo shows are way more grueling physically on me," he said, holding up a tube of anti-inflammatory cream. "That's what it is — a lot of ibuprofen and a lot of Voltaren. My left arm is in pain pretty much all the time. I’ve got tennis elbow on my left arm and golfer’s elbow on my right arm and I don’t play either one. It’s a physical thing playing, especially standing up there and finger-picking largely for an hour and a half."

Earle, who’s won three Grammy Awards for contemporary folk album, has, in addition to writing songs, written a novel, short stories and worked on musicals, all of them character based rather than autobiographical — which he says is the key to his music writing.

Over the decades, Earle has been one of the most outspoken musicians, opposing the death penalty, commenting on the farm crisis, criticizing police violence, advocating for reproductive rights, supporting some politicians and opposing others, the latter including defendant Donald Trump.

But now he’s not looking to get into any political confrontations with his music.

Earle, who as of Tuesday had played 34 of the 62 shows he’ll be doing over 90 days, said he’ll most likely be returning to the road next summer by himself.

"For the foreseeable future, the tours are going to be solo," he said. "I might try to find some collaboration that I can do in the future. I don't know what I'm going to do for my next record. The writing I'm concentrating on is (the musical) 'Tender Mercies.' I’m writing. I’ve got to make some kind of record before ‘Tender Mercies’ goes up. But I haven't figured out what that is. It might be solo, too."

If You Go WHAT: Steve Earle: Alone Again — Solo and Acoustic. WHERE: The Admiral, 2234 S. 13th St., Omaha. WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. TICKETS: $39.50 and $49.50. Available at ticketmaster.com

