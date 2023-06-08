L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions. Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

TULSA, Okla. — I spent four evenings last week at Cain’s Ballroom, the venerated “Home of Bob Wills” that hosted a "who's who" of country music and Western swing in the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s and was the site of one of the most notorious performances by the Sex Pistols on the 1978 tour that ended with the punk band’s implosion in San Francisco.

During those days, I stood next to the leather jacket Bob Dylan wore when he went electric at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival while watching the video of his performance and read the words of “This Land Is Your Land” in Woody Guthrie’s handwriting.

On the way back from Cain’s to the hotel, I stood on a sidewalk talking about Allen Ginsberg, his mother Naomi and their mental health issues and treatment with Dr. Stevan Weine, who has just released the groundbreaking “Best Minds: How Allen Ginsberg Made Revolutionary Poetry From Madness.”

One afternoon, I got to touch the Neve 808 console that Daniel Lanois used to record Dylan’s “Time Out of Mind” and a pair of U2 albums and hear Leon Russell songs from the spectacular speakers in the studio that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer/songwriter/pianist/producer built in his hometown.

I caught the official unveiling of “Switchyard,” a magazine edited by Lincoln East and Nebraska Wesleyan grad Ted Genoways. And one afternoon, I had fried pork chops, fried okra, mac and cheese and cornbread at Wanda J's Next Generation Restaurant, a soul food eatery on Greenwood Ave., the heart of Black Wall Street, which was destroyed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

All that came around Switchyard, a new festival from the University of Tulsa that folds into its annual The World of Bob Dylan conference, which features panels and presentations about Dylan’s life, work, legacy, literary examination — this year’s main topic was banned and challenged books — and nighttime music at Cain’s and in the conference hotel.

The Cain’s major shows — by Rodney Crowell, Oklahoma’s own John Fullbright and the combination of Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams, and Robbie Fulks — were superb, with Fulks at his hilarious finest closing out the Switchyard music.

The Dylan jacket was just one of the highlights of the Bob Dylan Center, the home of Dylan’s archives that opened to the public last year with its captivating presentation of Dylan artifacts. They include the giant tambourine that inspired “Mr. Tambourine Man,” and audio and video presentations that included a clip of the 1976 “Hard Rain” Rolling Thunder Revue concert in Fort Collins, Colorado — my first Dylan show.

I’ll have a lot more on the Dylan Center soon. And I’ll also talk more about the Woody Guthrie Center, where the “This Land Is Your Land” lyrics reside, that's on the same block as the Dylan Center.

One Guthrie point, however, needs to be made now: If you’re looking for the “This Machine Kills Fascists” guitar(s), they no longer exist — either lost, given away or broken during Guthrie’s lifetime.

The Neve console is in The Church Studio, the studio that Russell built in an old church that has been refurbished and updated. The studio, which also houses some Russell artifacts — like his signature top hats — is open for public tours, while it also functions as a top-end studio, where, recently, the Dropkick Murphys recorded “Okemah Rising,” their second album.

As for the Dylan conference, music journalist and culture critic Greil Marcus delivered a fascinating keynote address linking Dylan with film noir — it’ll be on his Substack soon — and Margo Price, who talked about her love for and ties to Dylan in a public interview, played a few songs. And I got the chance to chat with her about being farm kids — “It never goes away, no matter how far away you try to get,” she said. “We’re farm kids forever.”

By Saturday, my last day at the conference, I’d got the sense that Switchyard felt much like the early days of South By Southwest. Back then, that conference fit into a single hotel, there weren’t a bunch of daylong parties so attendees went to the panels, there were less than a dozen venues for shows and plenty of opportunities to explore Austin.

That, I found out, was exactly the aim of Switchyard, which will move to early May in 2024 to avoid conflict with Tulsa Race Massacre commemorative events and expand via the inclusion of an already-running free music festival.

Back in 1941, Wills, singer Tommy Duncan and the rest of the Texas Playboys recorded the western-swing classic “Take Me Back to Tulsa.” Switchyard may very well take me back to Tulsa next year.

Best Bob Dylan albums of all time Best Bob Dylan albums of all time #25. Good As I Been To You (1992) #24. Shot Of Love (1981) #23. Together Through Life (2009) #22. Infidels (1983) #21. Slow Train Coming (1979) #20. New Morning (1970) #19. Tempest (2012) #18. Planet Waves (1974) #17. Rough And Rowdy Ways (2020) #16. Street Legal (1978) #15. Bob Dylan (1962) #14. Modern Times (2006) #13. Oh Mercy (1989) #12. Love And Theft (2001) #11. Another Side Of Bob Dylan (1964) #10. Nashville Skyline (1969) #9. John Wesley Harding (1967) #8. Time Out Of Mind (1997) #7. The Times They Are A-Changin' (1964) #6. Desire (1976) #5. The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan (1963) #4. Bringing It All Back Home (1965) #3. Blood On The Tracks (1975) #2. Blonde On Blonde (1966) #1. Highway 61 Revisited (1965)