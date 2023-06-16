Susan Longhenry, director and chief curator at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art, has been named the next director of the Sheldon Museum of Art.

She will succeed Wally Mason, who, in 2014, came from Marquette to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln art museum. Mason will retire from Sheldon on June 30. Longhenry’s appointment is effective Aug. 15.

“Susan Longhenry is an innovative leader of academic-based museums who offers a proven background in community engagement, strategic planning, fundraising and visitor experience,” Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a news release announcing her appointment. “Her ability to collaborate and build relationships across various audiences will certainly help elevate Sheldon’s role on campus, across Nebraska and in the museum community nationwide.”

Longhenry was selected following a national search.

“I’m thrilled to join Sheldon Museum of Art’s many stakeholders at this exciting point in its evolution,” Longhenry said in the release. “I’ve long been an admirer of Sheldon’s renowned collection and its extraordinary building. “I’m inspired by the potential that I see for Sheldon to integrate even more deeply with the university community, city of Lincoln and Nebraskans across the state.”

Longhenry is a specialist in modern and contemporary art with more than 30 years of leadership experience with art museums nationwide. She is recognized as a leader of academic art venues and brings a unique focus on the integration of academic and community engagement.

Longhenry is expected to continue Mason’s focus on engaging Sheldon with university communities and curriculum. At Marquette, which does not have an art department, Longhenry led interdisciplinary programming that included exhibitions developed in collaboration with faculty.

Under her leadership, the Haggerty Museum of Art was the only arts organization nationally to earn funding through the first round of the Institute of Museum and Library Services’ Community Catalyst program — an initiative aimed at connecting museums, libraries and their partners with local communities.

“Susan has an impressive record of engaging multiple audiences in an academic art museum environment,” Sheldon Art Association president Geoff Cline said in the release. “During the past several years, Sheldon has strengthened its ties to academic disciplines across campus — from English and history, to engineering and business. We are expanding those collaborations in the broader community, and Susan is uniquely positioned to move Sheldon forward.”

Longhenry earned a Master of Arts from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and a Bachelor of Arts from Indiana University. Prior to her tenure at the Haggerty Museum of Art, Longhenry served as director of the University of New Mexico’s Harwood Museum of Art. She also served in leadership roles at the Indianapolis Museum of Art and Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts.

She is a member of the Association of Art Museum Directors, active in the group’s Academic Museums Committee and Equity Task Force. She has served on national boards, including the Association of Academic Museums and Galleries, and as a peer reviewer for the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the National Endowment for the Arts.

