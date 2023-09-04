Ever since the Lincoln Journal Star started publishing Lori Borgman's nationally syndicated column, another Lori — Lori Morin — has considered herself a fan.

The first column Morin cut out of the paper, she remembers, was in May 2018, and Morin has been known to pass out clippings of Borgman's writing — known for its humorous observations on all aspects of life — to her friends.

"I pass them on to people either because they're funny or moving," Morin said. "Whenever I read her, I'm either going to be uplifted or laughing or encouraged."

So, a year and a half after the loyal Journal Star reader clipped out her first Borgman column, she was pleasantly surprised to learn that Borgman — who is also an author and speaker — is originally from Lincoln.

"We became acquainted by email and had a lot in common," Borgman said in a recent phone interview. "She said you should come to Lincoln."

Thanks to Morin's planning, Borgman will give two talks at the Auld Recreation Center in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive, on Wednesday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Borgman will also sell and sign copies of her most recent book, "What Happens at Grandma's Stays at Grandma's."

Tickets are free, but must be reserved in advance by emailing clarionevents2023@gmail.com.

Morin had initially hoped to host Borgman a few years back, but then the pandemic hit, scuttling the plans. Then, this past spring, the columnist said she was ready to return.

So Morin formed a committee of family and friends to find a place to host Borgman and spread the word.

"She's been very gracious," Morin said.

Borgman, who lives in Indianapolis, grew up in the University Place neighborhood, where she remembers the 13-block walk -- "uphill both ways -- to Huntington Elementary School. She also spent a lot of time on family farms in the area.

Her family later moved to Kansas City when she was 9, and Borgman went on to study journalism at the University of Missouri, which led to a lifelong career in newspapers, including in Fargo, North Dakota and Oregon.

She eventually landed in Indianapolis, where her husband worked for the Star newspaper and Borgman began doing freelance work. That eventually segued into the column that is now syndicated to more than 400 media outlets in the U.S. and Canada.

Borgman's column, which runs weekly in the Journal Star on Thursdays, touches on a wide array of topics -- "from the truth about nagging," as her website states, "to the hazards of upper arm flab."

"I rarely have many (columns) in the bank," Borgman said. "The easy part is the writing, the hardest part is finding an idea."

In addition to her talks Wednesday, Borgman also will speak to two writing classes and a book club.

She plans to share memories of her time in Nebraska, including the after-church meals with her cousins growing up that included fried chicken, mashed potatoes, "three kinds of pickles," and canned green beans — "all these things that could kill you," Borgman playfully observed.

As with any talk that she gives, Borgman is looking forward to meeting readers in person who have connected with her through her writing.

"I'm always humbled when I get an email from a reader," Borgman said. "There's just so much tension in the world that people really do look forward to a bright spot, and that is always humbling to me."

