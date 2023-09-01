Yvonnick Prené will perform Thursday, Sept. 7, from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Storm Cellar, 3233 S. 13th St. in the Indian Village Shopping Center.

Prené is a professional jazz musician, bandleader, composer and educator based in the greater New York City area. He is one of the most unique and innovative harmonicists on the scene today.

Prené has performed and/or recorded with Peter Bernstein, Steve Cardenas, Pasquale Grasso, Kevin Hays, Jon Cowherd, Dayna Stephens and Bill Stewart.

Admission is free. For more information, see the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series page on Facebook.