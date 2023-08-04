Jason D. Williams with The Mezcal Brothers, 5 p.m. Friday, Zoo Bar. Pumping piano madman Jason D. Williams, a frequent Lincoln visitor, is back at the Zoo Bar Friday afternoon for a don’t-miss rock ‘n’ roll show that will kick off with Lincoln’s superb rockabilly purveyors The Mezcal Brothers and wrap up with Jason D.’s always entertaining, Jerry Lee Lewis-influenced rock ‘n’ roll/country show.

The Empty Pockets, 6 p.m. Saturday, Zoo Bar. Chicago’s The Empty Pockets has served as the backing band for Al “Year of the Cat” Stewart, Buffalo Springfield’s Richie Furay and Bad Company’s Simon Kirke, earning raves for their classic rock ‘n’ roll musicianship. On its own, the Buddy Holly-influenced quartet adds pop melodies, folk and soul to the rock ‘n’ roll, creating a widely praised Americana mix.

Black Joe Lewis, 6 p.m. Sunday, Zoo Bar. Black Joe Lewis is back at the Zoo Bar on Sunday, stopping in Lincoln on a drive that will take him from his hometown of Austin, Texas, to Helena, Montana, for a Wednesday show. Lewis and his band, the Honeybears, have, over the years, become local favorites for their passionate, intensely played, highly danceable mixture of funk, soul, blues and rock, drawn from their seven albums, the most recent being 2018’s smokin’ hot “The Difference Between Me & You.”

Toby Driver, Bennett Martin Library, 4 p.m. Sunday; with Floating Opera, Kerry Eddy, Scott Sholtz, 7 p.m. Sunday, Duffy’s Tavern. Multi-instrumentalist, composer, songwriter, producer and visual artist Toby Driver, the leader of avant-garde outfit Kayo Dot, will be at the Polley Music Library for a free show Sunday afternoon, where he’ll be playing and talking about how the hammered dulcimer has been incorporated into some of his latest music. Then he’ll head over to Duffy’s Tavern, where he’ll play some of his solo work on a bill with Lincoln’s chamber popists Floating Opera, songwriter Kerry Eddy and Polley Librarian Scott Scholz, who’ll be playing his blend of early music and electronica.

The Chris O’Leary Band, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. For six years, Chris O’Leary served as the frontman and singer in the band of the legendary The Band drummer Levon Helm. And he’s recorded with the likes of Howlin’ Wolf’s guitarist Hubert Sumlin. The Chris O’Leary Band won the Blues Blast's 2011 Best New Blues Artist Debut CD award and was nominated for the best new artist at the Blues Music Awards.

