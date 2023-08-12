It was party time New Orleans style from the moment Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue hit the Pinewood Bowl stage Friday.

Bounding out carrying his trombone and trumpet, the red clad Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews took the horn for which he is named and went toe-to-toe with the white-clad band members, trading licks with the tenor and baritone saxes on “Backatown.”

After taking the mic to sing, Andrews and company kicked things up a few notches, boldly covering Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” with lights swirling and flashing "CRAZY" behind the band, with Andrews and the two female backing singers sharing the vocals.

Then Andrews took the audience to Tipitina’s, the legendary New Orleans club, for the funky R&B of Allen Toussaint’s “On The Way Down,” and headed out into Mardi Gras with his trumpet for striking call-and-response version of Ernie K-Doe’s “Here Come The Girls,” first between Andrews and the audience, then the trumpet and baritone sax.

By that time, Andrews had a couple thousand folks up and dancing, sliding into the gospel-rooted “Fire and Brimstone” and a stretched conversation between the supremely talented Andrews on trombone and the guitarist before he picked up a tambourine and carried the song into the stratosphere.

A shade of bari-sax blues followed as Orleans Avenue, a terrific band, headed toward the finish line, barely stopping long enough for the band and audience to catch its collective breath.

Heading into Treme for the encore, the engaging showman and band rocked out, with a trumpet solo of “You Don’t Know a Thing If It Ain’t Got Swing” showing off Andrews’ jazz chops before the blow-the-doors off finale.

My only complaint with Trombone Shorty was the set was only an hour long with 10 songs. I could have watched and listened until Andrews, the band and audience collapsed from exhaustion.

Ziggy Marley preceded Trombone Shorty with an hour that directly linked his second-generation rootish reggae with the foundational music of his father, Bob Marley.

Leading his seven-piece band with two backing vocalists, the eight-time Grammy winner smoothly ran through songs of “Personal Revolution” and marijuana consciousness (the anthemic “Wild and Free”).

Then came a string of socio-political songs — “Circle of Peace” into “See Dem Fake Leaders,” “Justice,” which segued into his father’s most political song, “Get Up Stand Up.”

And Marley wrapped up the well-played set with his unifyingly uplifting ”We Are The People," “Love is My Religion” and Bob’s “Is This Love.”

Robert Randolph opened the evening with a spirited 25-minutes of his dynamic sacred steel-meets-Hendrix gospel, soul, funk and rock music capped by an ecstatic take on “Foxy Lady.”

The legendary Mavis Staples followed with a half-hour of uplifting gospel that pulled the audience to its feet for nearly every song — from the opener “Brothers and Sisters” through her gone-to-church version of Nick Lowe’s “Far Celestial Shore.”

The 84-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was making her third appearance at Pinewood with a too-short set that might just have been her best Lincoln performance.

Early in her set, Staples said she was back in the bowl to bring “joy, happiness, inspiration and positive vibrations.” She did just that, as did Randolph, Marley and Trombone Shorty.

