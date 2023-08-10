Six years ago, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue had a memorable Lincoln debut, delivering a too-short 40-minute set of hard-edged, horn-driven New Orleans music opening for the Red Hot Chili Peppers at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

On Friday, Troy Andrews and company, who mix funk, R&B and brass band along with shades of jazz and hip-hop, will be back in Lincoln, this time topping a four-artist bill at Pinewood Bowl with Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph.

Marley, the oldest son of Bob and Rita Marley who last played Lincoln at the Bourbon Theatre in 2016, will provide the night’s reggae offerings, drawing from the music he created leading the family band, Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, along with his solo career.

The legendary Staples, a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with her family group the Staple Singers, will return to the bowl about a year after she opened for Bonnie Raitt in one of 2022’s best Lincoln concerts.

Steel guitar master Randolph hasn’t played Lincoln since 2008, when he and his band brought his joyous mixture of gospel, soul, funk and rock to the Rococo Theatre.

The Pinewood show, which will begin at 7 p.m. to accommodate the four performers, is part of a final tour that began in June.

Tickets for the concert start at $49 and are available at the ticketrmaster.com, on the Ticketmaster app and can be purchased at the Tom Lorenz Box Office at the bowl one hour before showtime.

