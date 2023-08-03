It’s a San Francisco weekend at Pinewood Bowl as Bay Area bands Train and the Steve Miller Band each return to the Pioneers Park amphitheater.

Up first on Friday is Train, the Grammy-winning pop rocker, who in 2012, was the second band to play Pinewood after the City Council permitted alcohol sales at the venue, which allowed the establishment of the now 11-year concert series.

Formed in the mid ’90s, Train broke out with its self-titled debut album, initially released independently then picked up by Columbia Records. The 1998 record went platinum, selling more than a million copies and setting the stage for 2001’s “Drops of Jupiter,” a double-platinum, double-Grammy winner for the single “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me).”

After a two-year split, Train returned with its biggest record ever, 2009’s quadruple-platinum “Save Me, San Francisco” and the hit “Hey Soul Sister” which was the most-downloaded song on iTunes in 2010, the best-selling single in Columbia Records history at the time and won a Grammy.

Train released its latest album, “AM Gold,” last year.

The Steve Miller Band, which drew a crowd of 4,700 to the bowl for a 2018 show with fellow ’70s hitmaker Peter Frampton, will be back in the park Saturday.

Miller, who at 79 is the only original member of the band that carries his name, grew up in Dallas, where he began playing guitar. He formed his first band at the University of Wisconsin in the early ’60s before first moving to Denmark to go to school, then coming home to Chicago, where he immersed himself in the blues scene.

Relocating to San Francisco, he formed the Steve Miller Band in 1966 and released a debut album, with Boz Scaggs in the group, two years later. After a run of well-received psychedelic blues albums, Miller made a musical shift with 1973’s “The Joker." Then came 1976’s “Fly Like an Eagle,” which generated hits “Take the Money and Run,” the title cut, and the chart-topper “Rock'n Me” selling more than 4 million copies.

Miller has released 10 albums since — including the platinum “Book of Dreams” and “Abracadabra.”

Touring consistently through the decades, Miller has made a number of Lincoln appearances. But he hadn’t played the Capital City in more than a decade before his 2018 show.

Tickets for both 7 p.m. shows are available at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets can also be purchased at the bowl's Tom Lorenz Box Office.

Better Than Ezra will open Friday’s Train show. No opener is listed for the Steve Miller Band on Saturday.

