Over the last year, The Black Keys have made their masterpiece, an epic record that Patrick Carney says grew out of the pandemic and his deepening friendship with Dan Auerbach.

And the creation of the album occurred while The Black Keys played shows around the country.

“We ended up spending 100 or so days in the studio over the last year,” Carney said. “That’s in addition to touring and everything else. We were just really busy.

“There was a week when we went out to L.A. to work with some people. We worked all day and night, Monday through Saturday, and on top of that, we played a concert to 40,000 people on Friday night and were back in the studio in the morning. We did DJ, spinning 45s that Saturday night till 3 in the morning. Then I came home to my kids just completely exhausted. It took me like a week to recover from that.”

Auerbach, who sings and plays guitar in The Black Keys and has become an in-demand roots music producer, and drummer Carney set a deadline to stop recording in mid-June, just before they headed to Europe for a monthlong tour.

And they’ve largely stayed out of the studio since they’ve returned to the States, concentrating on the final weeks of their summer tour, which will wrap up Sunday at Pinewood Bowl.

The as-yet-untitled album is now being mixed for release next year. Carney wouldn’t reveal many details about the record and the artists who they brought in, beyond noting that Beck and Noel Gallagher will be on the record and that it was recorded in L.A. and London as well as their home base of Nashville, Tennessee.

But he did talk about the inspiration for the album, which came after he and Auerbach got together after the pandemic to record the songs that became last year’s “Dropout Boogie.”

“After isolating for a year or whatever, something clicked between us where we really realized that we profoundly understood each other," Carney said.

“We just started having all this fun together and really bonding and realizing like you know that we have this dream job where if we want to we can bring in all these people that we know and make cool stuff together.”

Emerging from Akron, Ohio, in 2002, The Black Keys have thrown garage rock, lo-fi, blues and psychedelia into a blender across their 11 studio albums. They’ve won six Grammy Awards, including best rock album for 2013’s “El Camino,” which got a 10th-anniversary re-release.

“Delta Kream,” the duo’s “pandemic album,” was made up of 11 covers of North Mississippi hill-country blues songs. Last year’s “Dropout Boogie” channels those blues a la bluesman R.L. Burnside with their driving rock ‘n’ roll.

Those albums reflect the duo’s primary influences, which they came to from different directions back in Akron in the ’80s and ’90s.

“Dan and I, we grew up around the corner from each other,” Carney said. “We're a year apart. We traded baseball cards and stuff as kids, but we didn't really hang out aside from playing stickball in the park. When we got to high school he had his friends, and my friends and I were way into Devo and Pavement and Nirvana and also classic rock, Jon Spencer’s Blues Explosion record with R.L. Burnside. So R.L. came on my radar and it coincided with Dan’s brother realizing we were like listening to the same artists and got us together.

“I didn't make music. So he came over to my house and I had a four-track (recorder), and he showed me, I’d never heard of Junior Kimbrough. He showed me that and he'd never heard of T. Rex and I showed him that. We just kind of had this kind of symbiotic, parasitic relationship with each other ... and we kind of developed this sound, our sound."

The Black Keys initially released that sound on 2002’s “The Big Come Up.” That date served as an anniversary that made the duo reflect on their music, lives and career.

“I think something did happen for us mentally. In a kind of profound way when we crossed that 20-year mark,” Carney said. “That was when we had the revelation that this doesn't really happen to bands that much, getting to the 20-year mark and are still excited about the music they're making and getting along better. It's kind of rarefied space to be in, you know.”

Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts Photos: Pinewood Bowl Concerts