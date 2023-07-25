For two hours Tuesday at Pinewood Bowl, Tedeschi Trucks Band stirred up its stew of rock, blues and soul, demonstrating why it just might be today’s premier roots music ensemble.

Led by the husband/wife duo of vocalist Susan Tedeschi and slide guitar master Derek Trucks, the 12-piece group — complete with horns, backing vocalist, keyboards and a pair of drummers — was, to say the least, captivating as it seamlessly spun together its signature blend of styles.

The set was a mix of covers, like Tedeschi’s soulful take on gently swinging version of Wet Willie’s “Keep On Smilin’” and a rock to gospel run though of Chuck Willis’ “I Feel So Bad," some TTB favorites and deep cuts, and a few songs from last year’s four-album release.

Those included a joyous “Fall In,” sung by its writer, Mike Mattison; keyboardist Gabe Dixon taking the lead vocals on the rockin’ soul “Ain’t That Somethin’”; and a gorgeous version of the set’s title cut, “I Am The Moon,” with Tedeschi channeling Bonnie Raitt on her pure soul vocals.

As if to make the Raitt connection crystal clear, Tedeschi took the band through a piano-rich version of John Prine’s classic “Angel From Montgomery,” one of Raitt’s biggest hits, that shifted into the Grateful Dead’s “Sugaree.”

The latter was the best indicator that there’s kind of a jam band aspect to Tedeschi Trucks as well — the songs in the first hour of the show clocked in between seven and eight minutes each.

But there was no mindless noodling, even when songs like “Circle ’Round the Sun” stretched out toward jazz with the horns punching and moaning.

The longest song of the night, however, was an instrumental with a stripped combo that found Trucks showing why he’s seen as one of the great guitarists ever and the two drummers combining for a “solo” that was never boring — a true rarity.

To say that TTB connected with the audience I estimated at 3,000-plus during its Lincoln debut is an understatement.

By show’s end, hundreds were standing at the front of the stage, highly unusual for a seated Pinewood show, grooving to the ecstatic “Made Up Mind” while song after song pulled the crowd to its feet on a night when it was too sultry to stand for two hours.

As if to say, “We‘re really just a rock ‘n’ roll band,” Tedeschi Trucks started the encore with a stretched out ”Stay With Me” in all its Faces/Rod Stewart glory.

Tuesday’s show was the first of nine concerts set for Pinewood in the next 34 days. Suffice it to say, TTB set a very high bar for the eight shows to follow.