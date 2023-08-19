The Sunday brunches started as an experiment more than anything.

Matt Taylor, the owner of the Tavern on the Square, and Spencer Munson, a well-known DJ in the Lincoln bar scene, were sitting in the basement of The Oven, enjoying a couple of glasses of wine, thinking of ways they could infuse some energy into the Haymarket.

Why not hold a brunch in the Tavern's courtyard, they thought — invite some DJs, serve some food from local chefs, mix some mimosas?

"It really started as an experiment," said Taylor, whose bar at Eighth and P streets started Brunch on the Square in 2015. "And it continued to grow."

In subsequent years, the Tavern added more Sundays to the calendar with sometimes more than 200 people showing up.

Then the pandemic hit, shuttering bars and restaurants — and forcing the Tavern to hit pause on the courtyard gatherings.

"Clearly, during COVID our lives changed," Taylor said. "It was just wasn't possible."

With life back to relative normal, however, Taylor and the Tavern on the Square are bringing back the beloved brunches for the first time since 2019 — although they're inching back slowly with just one Brunch on the Square this year, which will be held Sunday from noon-4 p.m.

The event will feature local DJs — including Spencelove (Munson's DJ moniker) and Dr. Zhivago — and live music from Lincoln guitarist Myles Jasnowski and friends, along with brunch from the Copper Kettle.

Unlike past brunches, which required tickets to get in, the event is free with the option to buy a $14 meal (kids eat for $9). Drinks like mimosas and bloody marys — "the best bloody marys in town," mind you, according to Taylor — will also be available to purchase.

"It really does feel like we're back … that life's back to normal," Taylor said.

For many years, though, it wasn't.

Like many Lincoln bars that had to close their doors during the pandemic, Tavern made pivots in the COVID years to stay afloat. The bar's adjacent speakeasy The Other Room began selling cocktail kits, for example.

Staffing, too, was an issue. The Tavern likes to host local chefs for its brunches, but that was hard during the pandemic with restaurants struggling to hire workers.

Many of those issues have subsided, opening the door for Brunch on the Square — once an experiment, and now a success — to return.

"We do a lot of stuff around here," Taylor said. "This is my favorite event that we do."

