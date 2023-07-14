Lincoln Journal Star
TADA Theatre, in collaboration with The Mill, will perform its fourth annual outdoor musical concert on Saturday, with food, drinks and performances from an array of singers.
TADAstock 4 will take place outside the Telegraph Mill, 330 S. 21st St., with the show starting at 7 p.m.
The lineup of singers will include Judy Anderson, Olivia Cano, David Claus, Shaun Harner, Daniel Christian Ikpeama, Steven Rich, Cris Rook, Ryan Leigh Seaton and Sandy Van Pelt. The event is hosted by Rod Fowler and Bob Rook.
A band will be led by Alicia Opoku on keys, Malcolm Opoku on bass and Keeran Woode on drums.
Tickets are $15. They can be purchased at TADA's website at
tadatheatre.info. Food and drinks are available for purchase.
Reservations are recommended and seating is by general admission on a first-come, first-serve basis. Chairs are provided.
The event is sponsored by The Mill and The Hyatt Place hotel in the Haymarket.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Sunday.
