Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 16.

The holiday rock/metal/orchestral group, which played the arena during its 2013 inaugural run of 10 shows in 80 days, rehearses each year in Council Bluffs, Iowa. It will play the third show of its 62-city 2023 tour “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — the Best of TSO & More” in Lincoln.

The tour will feature “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” a rock opera created by TSO’s late founder Paul O’Neill that follows the journey of a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on Dec. 24. While seeking shelter from the cold, the teen is discovered by the theater’s caretaker who uses the ghosts and spirits from the building’s past to turn her life around.

Following the performance of the rock opera, a laser-lit second set will feature some of TSO’s greatest hits and fan favorites from the troupe’s 27-year career.

Since its touring debut, TSO has played more than 2,000 winter tour shows for more than 18 million fans, 8 million of them in the past decade. In keeping with O’Neill’s vision, TSO donates $1 from every ticket sold to charity, more than $18 million to date.

TSO, which has sold more than 12 million albums and DVDs, will release a 25th-anniversary edition of “The Christmas Attic” on Sept. 29, a vinyl pressing of “Christmas Eve and Other Stories" on Nov. 3, and a digital release of “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — The Complete Narrated Version" on Nov. 10.

TSO tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Sept. 15. Special $39 tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com, on the Ticketmaster app and at the arena ticket office on Tuesdays after Sept. 15.

Fans can also sign up for presales and other ticketing options at trans-siberian.com.

