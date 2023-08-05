In 2013, Pinnacle Bank Arena opened with a run of 10 concerts in 80 days, by far the most major shows in a short time ever for Lincoln.

This month, the arena and Pinewood Bowl will top that mark, both in the number of shows and the timespan when they present 11 concerts in 25 days.

"It’s unprecedented," said Charlie Schilling, director of booking for PBA and Pinewood. "It’s a real celebration of live entertainment being a big part of Lincoln’s culture. The fact that there’s 11 concerts at those two venues is kind of amazing."

Nine of those 11 concerts will take place at the Pioneers Park amphitheater, which was booked for most of July for the annual Pinewood Bowl musical. That yearly concert blockage is, in part, responsible for the bowl’s packed August calendar.

"The pattern of nine shows in August is a unique circumstance that came out of the shows' routing," Schilling said. "They just fell where they fell when we could get them into the bowl."

The run of Pinewood Bowl shows begins with Train on Friday and the Steve Miller Band on Saturday. They’ll be followed by: Trombone Shorty and Ziggy Marley, Aug. 11; Big Head Todd and the Monsters and Blues Traveler, Aug. 14; The Head & The Heart and Father John Misty, Aug. 18; the Doobie Brothers, Aug. 20; Lindsey Stirling, Aug. 21; and The Black Keys, Aug. 27.

And, at PBA, Turnpike Troubadours and the Avett Brothers will play Aug. 24 followed by Zach Bryan on Aug. 29.

Five of the Pinewood artists will be returning to the bowl — Train, the Steve Miller Band, the Doobie Brothers, Mavis Staples — who is part of the Trombone Shorty package show — and Stirling, who played there in 2015.

"I remember that place well," Stirling said. "We’ve got a hometown boy (Lincoln native drummer Drew Steen) in the band."

The Avett Brothers, who have played Pinewood twice, most recently with Willie Nelson in 2021, are moving up to the arena, where they’ll join Turnpike Troubadours, whose last Lincoln show was at the Bourbon Theatre in 2018.

While there are a lot of shows, they’re in large part not aimed at the same audiences. Stirling, for example, isn’t going to draw lots of Blues Traveler or Doobie Brothers fans and vice versa.

"Historically, we’ve had a really wide variety (of artists) at Pinewood Bowl," Schilling said "This year is no different. Every one of these artists has their own niche. There is some overlap. The Doobie Brothers and Steve Miller Band, you’d put them in the same genre. But even within that, there are fans that are fans of one band and not the other.

"If you look at country music, with even the young artists, the fans of Zach Bryan and Morgan Wallen (who’ll play the arena Sept. 9) aren’t all the same."

The total attendance at the 11 shows can’t come close to matching that of the 2013’s 10 PBA concerts. Pinewood holds just 4,500 or so compared with the 10,000-plus available at the arena.

But the 11 shows are all selling well and Bryan’s instantly sold-out show that will officially mark the arena’s 10th anniversary will cap the unprecedented month of Capital City concerts.

