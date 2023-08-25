Lincoln Association for the Traditional Arts (LAFTA) will open its season with a concert featuring Hugh Prestwood and Chris Sayre at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the 7th Street Loft, 504 S. Seventh St. in the Haymarket.

Hugh Prestwood, a Texas native and member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, has penned No. 1 songs for Randy Travis, Crystal Gayle and others, and has received Song of the Year awards from BMI and the Nashville Songwriters Association. He started his singer/songwriter career in the 1970s in New York, where he was discovered by Judy Collins. Prestwood and his wife relocated to Lincoln in 2022.

Lincoln’s own Chris Sayre has entertained audiences for more than 50 years, including fronting The Midwest Ramblers and The Good Time Boys and helping found the Irish group Paddywhack. His performances include original and contemporary songs performed on button accordion, English concertina, fretted dulcimer, guitar, mandolin and musical saw.

The event will begin with a chili feed at 7 p.m. in the tradition of Dr. John Walker’s Prairie Dog socials. The music will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.lafta.net and at the door.