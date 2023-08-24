L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

On Sept. 13, 2013, Michael Bublé opened Pinnacle Bank Arena with a sold-out concert that I barely saw while walking around the place working on a story about the first show in the new building.

Tuesday, Zach Bryan will make his Lincoln debut playing to a sold-out crowd at the arena’s 120th concert, which will officially celebrate the building's 10th anniversary.

I’ve only missed five of those shows — two of them during Garth Brooks' five-shows-in-three-days stand in 2017. So, in honor of the 10th anniversary, here are my most memorable concerts at the arena — not the best, nor my favorites, but the most memorable, for multiple reasons:

Jay-Z, Dec. 1, 2013. For about an hour one Sunday night, Jay Z had “99 Problems” and the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd had none. Then a power outage shut down the show for 40 minutes. Jay-Z, who had left the stage, essentially turned the delay into a very long break before the encore.

The outage, which was created by a fire detection system that had not been switched off exactly as it should, and Jay-Z’s return, when he could have left the arena, puts his concert first on the most memorable list. And, on a personal level, it’s most memorable for generating the most Twitter followers I’ve ever had as my tweets were retweeted by multiple hip-hop feeds.

Paul McCartney, July 14, 2014. A Beatle plays Lincoln, enough said. Or in the words of the arena’s founding general manager Tom Lorenz: “This is a living legend, this is where rock ‘n’ roll started. How cool is it to have one of the Beatles here? … One of the reasons we got it is we are a new market, a new arena. It’s not like there aren’t dozens of other venues for them to play.”

McCartney returned that adulation during his show, twice praising the arena, saying, “You’re a great crowd, and this is a great place. I love this place,” and just before the closing medley of “Golden Slumbers,” “Carry That Weight” and “The End,” telling Mayor Chris Beutler, whom he met before the show, “It’s great. It’s a great venue. It sounds really good, Mr. Mayor. It sounds fabulous.”

Fleetwood Mac, Jan. 17, 2015. Midway through Fleetwood Mac’s first PBA concert, Mick Fleetwood was hit by the stomach flu. He was, according to Stevie Nicks, throwing up backstage, was given fluids and taken to Bryan West for further treatment. So the show had to be scrubbed after 16 songs.

“It was the only time I’ve ever had to leave the stage,” Fleetwood told me when we talked before the band’s 2018 return engagement. “I had stomach flu. God help me, it won’t happen again. It’s a terrible thing to be reminded of, even in good humor. I was done for. I was very, very sick. There were two shows. I made it through the first one. The second one, I had to crumble like an old soldier.”

Eric Church and Chris Stapleton, May 20, 2015. Doing the show “in the round,” which puts the stage in the center of the arena floor, thereby opening up the maximum amount of space for standing concertgoers, Church set the arena’s concert attendance record of 15,752 people. That mark has not been challenged in the last eight years with only two other shows topping the 15,000 mark.

Church’s show is also memorable for introducing Chris Stapleton to Lincoln just before his traditional country took him to arena-level stardom. Stapleton headlined his own PBA show in 2021.

Carrie Underwood, March 26, 2016. Country superstar Carrie Underwood performed “Church Bells” twice during her first PBA concert, telling the 15,000 who packed the arena that the video for what was to be the next single from her “Storyteller” album was being shot that night.

The “Church Bells” video, which now has 50 million YouTube views, includes not only footage of the second run-through of the song, but shots from throughout the concert, including a few seconds from the “Carrie cam” she used to film the audience while she was performing, shots of the crowd and wide exposures of the arena.

Garth Brooks, Oct. 20-22, 2017. Garth Brooks’ voice was ragged during his second show on Oct. 22, 2017, when he invited the 12,000-plus in the arena to sing “Piano Man.” “I’m a smart guy,” he said. “When your voice is gone, you need the help of all the other voices around.”

It’s little wonder Brooks’ voice was shot. He’d done at least 12 hours of singing and running around during his three days of shows, and plenty of talking with the media, fans and football campers throughout Lincoln’s biggest-ever indoor concert weekend.

Ticket sales for the five shows were almost exactly 68,000 — breaking the Lincoln record of 66,661 tickets sold when Brooks played five shows in as many nights at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in September 1997.

Kendrick Lamar, Aug. 18, 2017. Kendrick Lamar’s 2017 show is memorable simply for the fact that Lamar, today’s top rap artist and arguably the greatest of all time, played Lincoln at the peak of his career. While he’d played Pershing Auditorium in 2013, the show, which drew more than 12,000, would have been unimaginable in Lincoln pre-arena.

Bob Dylan, Oct. 19, 2019. With his superb 2019 show, his best Lincoln performance in years, Dylan set a record that can never be matched. He’s the only artist to have played every major concert venue in the city — the now demolished Pershing Auditorium, the Bob Devaney Sports Center, which no longer holds concerts, the Lied Center for Performing Arts, Haymarket Park and PBA.

DaBaby, March 11, 2020. Lorenz and I sat in the arena’s loge during DaBaby’s concert, speculating what would happen with the just-discovered coronavirus. We figured the virus would shut down concerts and sporting events for a month or two, then things would return to normal. We were, obviously, very wrong. That makes the DaBaby show memorable as the last concert before the COVID shutdown that led to a combined eight concerts at PBA in 2020 and 2021.

Snoop Dogg, April 20, 2022. Snoop Dogg playing pot-unfriendly Nebraska on 4/20. That’s about all that was needed to qualify his show among the arena’s most memorable. Throw in the clouds of smoke with 12,500 fans embracing Snoop’s ’90s hip-hop that was delivered in his finest laid-back form and you’ve got an unforgettable, never-to-be-duplicated show.

George Strait, April 23, 2022. Playing one of his rare “post-retirement” concerts, country star Strait, who works in the round, drew just more than 15,000 people to the arena, not enough to topple Church’s attendance record. But Strait did set an impressive record — taking in $3.1 million in ticket sales, the arena’s highest single concert gross.

And quickly, here are my favorite arena shows:

* Pink, Nov. 9, 2013, and March 6, 2018.

* Elton John, Nov. 23, 2013, and March 27, 2022.

* Paul McCartney, July 14, 2014.

* Neil Young, July 11, 2015.

* Alan Jackson, Nov. 4, 2016.

* Bruno Mars, Aug. 7, 2017.

* Kendrick Lamar, Aug. 18, 2017.

* The Weeknd, Sept. 27, 2017.

* Garth Brooks, Oct. 20, 21 and 22, 2017.

* Lorde, March 24, 2018.

* Zac Brown Band, June 8, 2018, and Feb. 29, 2020.

* Metallica, Sept. 6, 2018.

* Odesza, Oct.2, 2018.

* Michael Bublé, March 23, 2019.

* Carrie Underwood, June 23, 2019.

* Bob Dylan, Oct. 19, 2019.

30 incredible moments at Pinnacle Bank Arena KISS Concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 7.22.16 Florida Georgia Line Cher Eric Church Elton John Pink in Lincoln, 3/6/18 Lorde at Pinnacle Bank Arena Garth Brooks Concert, 10.20.2017 Metallica Red Hot Chili Peppers Carrie Underwood performs in Lincoln Jason Aldean, 09/19/2013 Katy Perry Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Fleetwood Mac Pearl Jam Michael Bublé Red Hot Chili Peppers Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena Billy Joel Concert Alice Cooper pyro Stevie Nicks Paul McCartney Blake Shelton performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena Lil' Wayne performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena JAKE OWEN Bob Seger Cyndi Lauper Bon Jovi Concert John Mayer Justin Bieber Performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 6.21.16 Miranda Lambert, 10/10/2013