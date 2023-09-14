First things first: The Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film will play Lincoln theaters, beginning Oct. 13.

That is, essentially, a clarification of what’s going to happen with the film — shot during Swift’s recently completed record-setting stadium tour — that’s being distributed by AMC and was originally announced to be playing AMC’s theaters as well as Regal and Cinemark, the country’s three largest exhibition chains.

Marcus Theatres, which operates all of Lincoln’s commercial theaters, was not on the initial list. But it will be showing the film and has already had strong ticket demand for early screenings.

Like Swift’s tour — with tickets priced from $49 to $450 and VIP packages up to $899 — tickets for the Eras Tour film are pricey.

A ticket for an Oct. 13 Lincoln Grand showing is $21.33, more than $8 more than it will cost to see “A Haunting in Venice” from the same seat Friday night.

And like the Eras Tour, which became the first tour to gross more than $1 billion and may end up with a total North American gross of $2 billion, the concert film is expected to make, for the movie business, big money with an expected first weekend gross of $100 million.

For comparative purposes, “Barbie,” by far the 2023 box office champ, opened at $162 million.

The $20 million to $40 million she’ll take might be pocket change for Swift. But it’s going to pump money into theaters that are still recovering from the pandemic.

And they’ll get more Swiftie cash from collectible cups and popcorn tubs. Marcus Theatres will be offering the Swift cups and popcorn tubs, which AMC is pricing at $11.99 and $14.99 respectively.

It needs to be said that “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is more than just a cash grab.

The Eras Tour didn’t play markets like Lincoln — the closest stop was at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. So the film will give Swift fans, and the curious, a chance to experience something of what those shows were like.

It’s impossible for a movie, any movie, to fully recreate the concert experience — the sense of connection experienced by 15,000 people and the artist at last month’s Zach Bryan Pinnacle Bank Arena show, for example, could never be conveyed on film.

Nor can any theater fully reproduce concert sound, whether the show’s in a club, an arena or a stadium.

But it can come close enough and the film will provide a much closer and better look at Swift and the production than experienced in the top row in the back of Arrowhead, more than 100 yards away from the stage.

Tickets for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” are on sale at marcustheaters.com/taylorswift.

A warning for ticket buyers

Secondary market ticket buyers beware.

A quartet of young women were tearful outside the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket window Saturday night. They’d bought tickets for the sold-out Morgan Wallen concert off Facebook and, upon trying to enter the arena, discovered their tickets weren’t really tickets.

That was a painful reminder that, in today’s era of electronically distributed tickets, “secondary market” buyers should beware of any purchases made outside of Ticketmaster’s resale system or through reputable services, such as StubHub.

“Facebook tickets” are especially a no-no, as are tickets that are from Eventbrite, a ticketing service that anyone can use to create and promote events.

GA-20 brings the blues

GA-20 made an impressive Lincoln debut Monday at the Zoo Bar, delivering a couple of sets of their two-guitar/drums blues. There’s some early R&B moving into rock ‘n’ roll in some of GA-20’s music, some Hound Dog Taylor and some Hill Country blues, as made clear by Pat Faherty’s solo cover of an R.L. Burnside song.

Faherty, the trio’s singer, might have guessed but couldn’t have known that he’d take part in a long Zoo tradition during the first set when he walked through the crowd from the stage to near the door then clambered up and walked his way back on the bar.

I heard nothing but raves about GA-20 during the show, and they’re getting one from me for their fresh, fiery approach to traditional blues.

After drawing a good-sized crowd for a Monday, GA-20 is certain to be back. And, after that eye- and ear-opening show, it will almost certainly be packed.

