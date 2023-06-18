L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions. Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This week’s announcement that Lincoln Calling is merging with the Lincoln Arts Council was far from surprising. Discussions about taking the music festival into the arts-promoting organization have been underway for months.

But in making the merger official, it was very good news for Lincoln Calling and the Lincoln music scene.

Here’s why.

First, the merger will stabilize the festival, which, for its first 12 years, was operated and booked by its founder Jeremy Buckley.

In 2016, Hear Nebraska, the now-defunct nonprofit that “cultivated” Nebraska music, began running the festival, expanding the number and prestige of the artists operated with an executive director and board of directors and adding days and venues to the fest.

Festival operations were then taken over by another 501(c)3 nonprofit run by an executive director under the guidance of a board of directors.

Making the festival part of the Lincoln Arts Council will end those kinds of changes, stabilizing operations under the existing Arts Council structure and under the direction of its events manager, Alexandra McCracken.

Second, the merger is moving Lincoln Calling from a fall weekend, in either September or October, to the first week of May.

That move, which will take Lincoln Calling from the end to the beginning of the festival season will make it easier and more affordable to book bands and solo artists.

Unlike South By Southwest, the biggest and best-known multi-artist music festival, which gives artists either a minimal payment (last I knew it was under $200) or festival passes for all band members, Lincoln Calling pays artists a performance fee. Those prices dramatically escalate during festival season.

And, almost as important, the move to May will get the festival away from football season generally and, especially, Nebraska home games. All the previous festivals had to be scheduled around Husker home contests, so the weekend would move from mid-September to early October.

Third, the Arts Council leadership will be able to address the festival’s continual cash-flow issue. Put simply, industry practice requires that at least half of festival performance fees be paid in advance, often shortly after the artist is signed. That requires a significant cash outlay from Lincoln Calling before its revenue from ticket sales comes in.

The Arts Council should be able, through grants, fundraising and other budgetary measures, to manage the cash flow, making the festival economically stable.

Finally, the merger is supported by not only Lincoln Calling board members, some of whom will move to the Arts Council’s board, but by the downtown venues where the festival is held — Duffy’s Tavern, Zoo Bar, 1867 Bar, Bodega’s Alley and Bourbon Theatre, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Lincoln Association and other community stakeholders.

That support should, again, stabilize and ensure the future of the festival and help Lincoln Calling to become what many of the stakeholders want it to be — a mini South by Southwest that will bring in thousands of festival-goers, not just from Lincoln, to see a strong lineup of national, regional and local established and emerging artists.

It’s kind of a shame that there won’t be a 2023 Lincoln Calling. Holding the festival this year became nearly impossible because of the merger. But next May, Lincoln Calling will return in its 20th anniversary year, which should be the start of many, many years to come.

