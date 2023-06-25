L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In 2016, Margo Price put out "Midwest Farmer's Daughter," an album of hardcore honky-tonk songs, putting a singer-songwriter spin on traditional country.

The next year, her "All American Made" moved away from the straight country, adding a shade of R&B to the mix. 2020's "That's How Rumors Get Started" shifted Price into classic rock territory.

Earlier this year, "Strays" spun '60s/'70s psychedelia into a genre-defying, roots-music amalgam, continuing the process of constant reinvention that Price acknowledges that she got from music's master changeling.

"That's been one of the biggest tools in my toolbox that I've definitely got from (Bob) Dylan. And it's scary as hell," Price said. "You know, you make a record, there's finally a breakthrough — my first album was incredibly kind of '60s/'70s traditional country, pedal steel, walking songs and fiddle and all that stuff. I think a lot of people just really expected (me) to stay in that lane and just do that forever.

"But in a way, as Dylan saw folk music as a vehicle — it could take him where he needed to go — I kind of felt that way with country music. I had been a student of folk, blues, rock 'n' roll and all those things in the melting pot. I think Dylan is kind of the ultimate figure. If somebody can do any genre, it's him."

Price, who'll play Omaha's The Waiting Room on Thursday, made those comments during an on-stage interview earlier this month at the Switchyard during The World of Bob Dylan conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that explored Dylan's influence on her and her relationship with his music.

That influence was pivotal after Price moved to Nashville, Tennessee, from rural Illinois where she spent hours under a famous Dylan 1966 poster listening to Dylan's music, going beyond the greatest hits she'd previously absorbed.

"I just dove in headfirst and started listening to all the albums because my parents were trying to convince me that I needed to go to Belmont (University), look at this music degree and all this stuff," Price said. "And I think just listening to the entire Bob Dylan catalog was a better use of my time than educational pursuits."

Along the way, Price found that Dylan had a strong influence on country music just as he did in folk and rock.

"The way that he influenced the country music scene when he came in, and even Kris Kristofferson said that everybody kind of looked at songwriting differently after that," Price said. "I often think about this Neil Young quote, that he's like, 'I just see what Bob Dylan's doing and then I just do it a little less better than him.'

"I always kind of feel nobody can do what Bob Dylan can do. But of course, you try to take pieces and vignettes in his sketches, things that he's done. It just makes me feel less afraid to use any vocabulary and track any tempo or just even doing songs differently."

To that end, Price said, she now alters the live versions of songs from "Midwest Farmer's Daughter," changing tempo, keys and even some lyrics, to keep — like Dylan — the songs fresh and alive and avoid becoming a human jukebox.

Price, who just turned 40, wasn't born when Dylan released his now-classic '60s songs. Nor was it likely she heard many of them on the radio growing up. But when she discovered Dylan as a teenager, she found her favorite song and more.

"I've been asked many times to write about my favorite song ever or choose my favorite song and I always say 'Like a Rolling Stone,'" she said. "I think that's like the tablet that came down, the scrolls. I've just learned so many things from his catalog. We've covered so many songs, things, deep cuts that nobody would ever do from like 'Basement Tapes' or like 'Hazel.'

"So much of that is just in my subconscious now. It's just in the fiber of my being and, really, learning. Now, obviously, I think it's important to write your own songs and have your own voice and do your own thing. But when I was young and coming up with this every single song that I covered, it was kind of like trying on a new outfit. See how that fit, you know? Then from there, you could construct your own."

At the end of the interview, Price did one of her own on acoustic guitar, "Lydia," a powerful abortion-rights song about a troubled pregnant woman and her right to choose an abortion, inspired by scenes she experienced on tour from methadone clinics to women's health clinics, and clearly under the influence of Dylan.

