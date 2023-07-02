Later this month, Ashton Combs will find out if he’s won a Stellar Award, one of the top prizes in gospel music.

Combs, a Lincoln native who moved to the hip-hop hotbed of Atlanta in 2012 to pursue a career in music, is one of the writers of “As I Am,” a song by the artist 1K Phew featuring Jonathan McReynolds, the title cut of 1K Phew’s album that’s up for the best rap/hip-hop gospel album of the year.

The song “As I Am” grew out of a relationship that Combs has developed with Reach Records, the Christian hip-hop label founded by hip-hop artist Lecrae, since he moved to Atlanta and which came together during the COVID lockdown.

“I stayed up until 5 a.m. creating the record from a writing standpoint and from an A&R (artists and repertoire) standpoint,” said Combs, who worked with another writer remotely on the song. “We just clicked. We started freestyling because we were so tired. That’s when we locked into it.”

“As I Am” the song takes trap music into the gospel realm and features one of today’s biggest gospel artists in McReynolds.

“It’s contemporary gospel, but it doesn’t sound like gospel at all,” Combs said. “The record is really special because it’s one of the first records I 'A&R'd' and it actually came out. Jonathan came in and nailed his verse. 1K did maybe three or four takes. The record had to be undeniable. The fact that the track is the title of the album that’s up for one of the highest awards, it’s amazing.”

Moving to gospel creates a bit of a sharp contrast within Combs’ work, which has included writing Billboard-charting songs for rapper Domani, working with reggae artist Sean Paul and rapper/singer Tory Lanez, and his own album, “The Other Side,” which topped the iTunes soul/R&B chart three years ago.

“You don’t have to choose between one and the other,” Combs said. “The fact I can go from sessions with King Von before he passed to Jonathan McReynolds adds to my repertoire and versatility. You have to be able to wear many hats.

“I’m just glad I’m able to add gospel to my repertoire, especially with my background in the church.”

The son of the late Rev. Michael Combs, Ashton grew up in the church and, even with his move to Atlanta and his immersion in its music production scene, has not lost his faith.

“I’ve never left anything,” Combs said. “You keep walking on your path, keep walking in your life. You need to tap into that. Once you realize how to tap into the source, you start being okay with missing out. You start valuing everything around you and your life and how you can touch people.”

And, Combs pointed out that rock ’n’ roll legend Chuck Berry was his grandmother’s cousin.

“To have that in my bloodline shows that I’m right where I’m supposed to be,” he said.

After more than a decade in Georgia, Combs hasn't given up on his hometown, either. He put together the Inspire to Dream music camp to teach writing and production to Lincoln high school students a couple of times before the pandemic and hopes to find a way to offer another camp soon.

And Combs, who was back visiting his hometown this week, talks up Lincoln in Atlanta, Los Angeles or wherever his musical journey takes him.

“When I talk about people who came from here, it’s James Valentine (of Maroon 5), Johnny Carson, Malcolm X,” Combs said. "I put out where I’m from. Frederick Douglass’ sister lived in Lincoln. We have so much here in Lincoln, in Nebraska, to be proud of outside of football, which is awesome too.”

