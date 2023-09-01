L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A full-blown Lincoln Calling festival isn’t happening this year. But on Sunday, it’s keeping its name on the local music radar with Lincoln Calling Day + Nite Backlot BBQ, which will go down for 12 hours at Duffy’s Tavern on Saturday.

The BBQ will feature seven bands playing Duffy’s Backlot during the day and a pair of artists and a DJ working on the indoor stage at night. And there’ll be grilled grub available from The Mobile Food Experience, as well as drinks from Duffy’s.

The lineup, made up primarily of Lincoln and Omaha bands, features Lincoln's Mz Worthy, the transgender head of Anabatic Records and one of the original four members of the Dirty Bird crew that has been at the cutting edge of house music for two decades.

Mz Worthy will be joined on the indoor stage by Lincoln’s own, internationally touring Plack Blague, the industrial-dance must-see that combines music and image, the visuals and noise coming together in rivetingly intense performances that feature Raws Schlesinger’s studded-leather appearance.

The Backlot lineup, curated for musical diversity, includes: Sweeping Promises (indie rock), M34N STR33T (hip-hop), Black Ophanim (jazz), Cat Piss (noise rock), Quiet2Quiet (hip-hop), Oddits (alt rock) and Ex Lover (synth-punk/dark wave). DJ h6artbr6ak will work the indoor stage.

Tickets for the BBQ are $10. and it’s an 18-and-over event.

While it’s nothing like the three-days-or-more Lincoln Calling festival that has brought dozens of bands to multiple downtown venues for nearly 20 years, the BBQ is, to me, a very good thing — keeping the name and general approach with multiple bands in multiple styles on multiple stages alive until the festival, now under the auspices of Lincoln Arts, returns in May.

Lots of shows, lots of people

With Zach Bryan’s sold-out Tuesday show marking the 10th anniversary of Pinnacle Bank Arena adding about 14,000 to the total, more than 30,000 people attended shows at the arena and Pinewood Bowl in a two-week period starting Sept. 18.

That number is more than 10% of Lincoln’s population. While there are likely thousands of out-of-towners who were at the concert, particularly Bryan’s high-demand show, the turnout remains impressive, given that two of the Pinewood shows — The Black Keys and The Doobie Brothers — were filled to the night’s capacity.

That kind of turnout has happened before — most notably in 2019, when a pair of PBA concerts and a Pinewood show topped that 29,000 mark. But it’s nonetheless an indicator that Lincoln remains a strong, healthy concert market, which is one of the factors that brings in more shows.

Bryan will return soon

If you got shut out of Bryan’s Tuesday arena show that sold out almost instantly or want to try to see him again, he’ll be back in Nebraska on April 29 for a show on his “The Quittin’ Time Tour” at CHI Health Center Omaha.

That tour, which will begin in Chicago in March, will feature songs from the self-titled album he released last week. His “Burn, Burn, Burn Tour” that stopped at PBA ended in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday.

Fans could begin registering for presale access for the Omaha show at zachbryanpresale.com on Wednesday. General on–sale begins Sept. 8. Good luck in getting tickets.

Photos: Diverse lineup of bands performs at Lincoln Calling 2021 Lincoln Calling, 09.25 Lincoln Calling, 09.25 Lincoln Calling, 09.25 Lincoln Calling, 09.25 Lincoln Calling, 09.25 Lincoln Calling, 09.25 Lincoln Calling, 09.25 Lincoln Calling, 09.25 Lincoln Calling, 09.25 Lincoln Calling, 09.25 Lincoln Calling, 09.25 Lincoln Calling, 09.25 Lincoln Calling, 09.25 Lincoln Calling, 09.25 Lincoln Calling, 09.25 Lincoln Calling, 09.25 Lincoln Calling, 09.25