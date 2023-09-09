Jon Dell is heading back from New York City to Nebraska to start a two-month tour of the western U.S. and he’s bringing along one helluva record.

Zach Bryan left Lincoln last week, having introduced more than 15,000 people to "Zach Bryan," the album he released four days before his Pinnacle Bank Arena show on Aug. 29 that shot immediately to the top of the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. It’s a helluva record, too.

Let’s start with Dell’s "I Love You & Wish You The Best."

Recorded at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Sound, it’s a gorgeous eight-song set of singer-songwriter country, with Mike Robinson’s swooping pedal steel, John Calvin Abney’s pianos and organs, Max Newland’s bass, Justin Greville’s drums and Dell’s acoustic and electric guitars creating the setting for his tightly honed story songs.

That set opens with "The Man in the Black Felt Hat," an homage to his late brother-in-law who passed away from bladder cancer last year. It recounts a story told to Dell by his niece about when her dad surprised her with the gift of a horse when she was a little girl.

Then it goes autobiographical with the gently rocking "I Can’t Quit You, New York":

"I was never going to make it as some Broadway star/ You can hear me singing my songs in a Red Hook bar/ You can run away from home but not who you are/ Who’d have ever thought this country boy would make it so far."

There’s also, among the eight very solid, well-crafted songs, a classic honky-tonker, "Me & The Bottle;" the second-time-around love story of "Second Hand Stan;" and the has-to-be-true account of "Escape of the Foxes," in which a kid frees a trapped fox from his cage before his grandfather can take its pelt.

Dell, who shows he’s a fine guitarist throughout, sings those stories in near-understated fashion, letting his vocals bring out their drama and emotion with quiet effectiveness.

"I Love You & Wish You The Best" won’t be released to streaming until Oct. 18.

But Dell will have a bunch of CDs with him when he plays the Zoo Bar on Saturday. He’ll be joined at the 8 p.m. show by his "The Nature Therapy Tour" partner Aage Birch and, for something completely different, by the oil-worshiping entertainment machine known as Thirst Things First.

Cover charge is $12. But you’ll want to bring some more cash to get a CD. You’ll be very glad you did.

You’ll also be rewarded if you pull up "Zach Bryan" on your favorite streaming service.

The fifth album in the past four years from the prolific Bryan, who also put out a pair of EPs during that stretch, is as determinedly independent and honest as its maker.

And it’s sure not bro country or a product of the Nashville, Tennessee, music machine.

Rather it’s a collection of mostly downbeat songs from the Oklahoma Navy veteran singer-songwriter that, while they use fiddle and steel and talk about rural/small-town life, are as much rock 'n' roll as country.

That’s because Bryan’s got a little Springsteen in him, which came through in his arena show and has earned the album comparisons to Bruce’s "Nebraska."

That’s not just due to the nature of the often sad examinations of working-class life and love, but to Bryan’s stripped-down production that makes some of the songs sound like they’re demos rather than full recordings and others simply reduced to an essential few instruments.

The album’s first single, "I Remember Everything" also hit the top of the charts this week, coming in at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Rock Songs and Rock & Alternative — matching the album, which topped the equivalent charts and the Country Album listing.

It’s perhaps the best example of where Bryan’s coming from, a detail-filled, whiskey-drenched recollection about a troubled relationship with Kasey Musgraves turning up to provide the woman’s point of view.

Musgraves is just one of the features who help give the album depth and texture — The War and the Treaty’s Michael Trotter Jr. harmonizes with Bryan on a trip to "a place where they still put sugar in their iced tea" in "Hey Driver"; Sierra Farrell in love song "Holy Roller"; and Bryan becoming a Lumineer on "Spotless."

The three songs from the album that Bryan performed at the arena feel far different on record than they did in the arena — "Overtime," conveying more of a sad determination than a celebration of the worker; the echoing "Tradesman," quieter more delicate and far sadder; and "Second Acts," even smarter and better written.

There’s some joy and fun on "Zach Bryan" from "Fear & Fridays." But the album’s mostly a serious songwriter affair from an artist, who after seeing him live and then absorbing the record, is proving to be the real deal who, hopefully, will be making more music for decades to come.

