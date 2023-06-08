Nickelback will play Pinnacle Bank Arena on Oct. 3.

The concert will be the Canadian hard rock band’s first Lincoln show in a 30-year career that has seen it sell more than 50 million albums worldwide, becoming the most successful rock band of the first decade of the 2000s and seventh-most popular artist overall.

The band's “How You Remind Me,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Singles chart in 2001, was the best-selling rock song of that decade and the first of its eight Billboard Mainstream Rock chart-toppers, which include “Too Bad,” “Never Again,” “Photograph” and “Animals.”

The band is touring in support of “Get Rollin’,” its 10th album, which was released last year.

Despite, or perhaps because of the band's success, Nickelback has been scorned by critics and often ridiculed on social media, becoming, for non-fans, the band you love to hate.

But singer Chad Kroger, who says the band jokes about its reputation, maintains the negative attention, which he believes is the result of their songs being played across radio formats, has backfired on the haters as it has kept the band in the press loop.

And last week, he told a Tucson, Arizona, radio station that the hate is fading away.

“That kind of used to be a thing,” Kroger told KFMA-FM. “I shouldn't say, 'That kind of used to be' — that was definitely a thing for a long time. And I think there's been a softening; there really has, thankfully. I'm not sure if it's because we receive a ton of love on TikTok or whatever the hell it is, but for whatever reason, the teeth have kind of been removed. It's really nice; it's really nice to not be public enemy No. 1”

The Nickelback concert is the 13th 2023 concert announced for or held at the arena.

