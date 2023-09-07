By one metric, Morgan Wallen is indisputably today's most popular musical artist — in any genre.

The country singer's massive, 36-track album "One Thing at a Time" is sitting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart after debuting at No. 1 and spending 15 weeks at the top of the charts.

On the week of its release, all 36 tracks entered the Billboard Hot 100, breaking the record set by Drake in 2018 of 27.

By another, he's by far the most successful singer to have ever appeared on "The Voice," the NBC singing contest that has provided visibility for dozens. But until Wallen, it hadn't launched any breakout stars, a la Carrie Underwood or Kelly Clarkson.

Wallen competed on Season 8 of "The Voice," initially as part of Usher's team, then stolen by Adam Levine. He was eliminated during the playoffs. But he met his management team and booking agent through his appearances.

"I got a lot of experience and got to meet a lot of people through it," Wallen told Moonshine Beach. "Mostly, the best thing for me was I feel like I got to figure out who I was, you know, as an artist."

Wallen will play Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday at 7 p.m. The show was originally scheduled for last April but was moved when Wallen was put on doctor-ordered vocal rest.

Signed to Big Loud Records in 2016, Wallen released his country chart-topping debut album "If I Know Me" two years later, setting the stage for his record-setting "Dangerous: The Double Album," which was released in January 2021.

That album, which generated Billboard No. 1 singles "More Than My Hometown," "7 Summers" and "Wasted on You," spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Top 200, the most since Whitney Houston's "Whitney" in 1987 and the longest for any country album ever.

Wallen was seemingly on his way to superstardom. Then came the video.

Caught drunkenly using the n-word to refer to a friend on video, Wallen was ostracized, if not quite "canceled." Suspended but not dropped by his label, Wallen lost his booking agent, saw his songs tossed off streaming service playlists and was banned from award shows.

Forced off the road by the backlash, Morgan, as is standard procedure for celebrities in similar incidents, spent time in reflection and self-education in the midst of a widespread debate about country music's historical relationship with race.

Both Black country artist Darius Rucker and rapper Lil' Durk, with whom Wallen recorded "Broadway Girls," attested that Wallen is not a racist.

And after a few weeks, he made the requisite apology and pledged to — and did — donate $500,000 to the Black Music Action Coalition and other Black-serving organizations, including $100,000 to the National Museum of African Americans in Nashville, Tennessee.

"I'm embarrassed and sorry," Wallen told TMZ. "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word."

While he was shunned by the industry, Wallen was never abandoned by his fans, who continued to stream his album, pressured country radio to play his songs and snapped up all the tickets for any show he played or announced.

Wallen, to some measure, addresses the issue in "One Thing at a Time," singing on "Outlook" about "20/20 hindsight vision" and saying, "Now my outlook on life is different than it used to be." But its follow-up line — "My outlook is: Someone's up there looking down and looking at me" — triggered criticism for turning the "apology" into an embrace of white male privilege.

One of those critics was the Los Angeles Times' Mikael Wood, who addressed "Outlook" in his review of "One Thing at a Time," before going on to write:

"Wallen has said the album's 36 tunes fit into three groups: traditional country songs, hip-hop-inspired songs and songs in a mode he calls "dirt rock" that pull from the ’80s-revivalist heartland-isms of the Killers and the War on Drugs. And for sure there are distinct examples of each, such as 'Everything I Love,' which puts lush vocal harmonies over a galloping beat a la classic Alabama; the throbbing "180 (Lifestyle)," which interpolates elements of 'Lifestyle' by Rich Gang, Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan; and 'Whiskey Friends,' which all but borrows the central riff from the Killers' 'Mr. Brightside.'

"But most of the rest blur together over nearly two hours in a sound neatly triangulated by those styles; the typical Morgan Wallen song blends country, rap and rock in a way similar to the typical Post Malone song (albeit in slightly different proportions). His skill as a singer — and he's among the most skilled in Nashville — is the flexibility of his voice, which can move from a snarl to a croon in just a few lines; sometimes he does both in the same line, as on "Money on Me," an account of his propensity to disappoint in which he captures a mix of shame and pride as he tells a potential lover, 'Honestly, I wouldn't put my money on me.'"

Those middling reviews clearly didn't have an impact on the sales of "One Night at a Time," the perception of Wallen or his popularity.

That can be measured by "Last Night," a downbeat breakup song that's spent 16 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first country song to top the chart since Taylor Swift's "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" in 2021; the first song by a male country artist to top that chart since Eddie Rabbit in 1981 with "I Love a Rainy Night;" and the first song to accrue 1 billion on-demand streams in the United States in a single year.

And it can be seen in the sold-out shows, like that at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.

Photos: Morgan Wallen