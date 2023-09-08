The McGovern Stringband will perform Thursday, Sept. 14, from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Storm Cellar, 3233 S. 13th St. in the Indian Village Shopping Center.
Hailing from Lincoln, the McGovern Stringband performs acoustic Americana and bluegrass featuring the vocals of father and son, Kelly McGovern (guitar) and Brian McGovern (mandolin). The band's repertoire includes songs from a variety of genres with a bluegrass style.
Admission is free. For more information, see the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series page on Facebook.