If you go

Big Red Lied Experience

WHAT: Free concert featuring singer-songwriter Maude Latour and Lincoln indie pop band Parking Lot Party. Food trucks from Made it Myself Shaved Ice, 402 Creamery and Papi Churros.

WHEN: Friday, 8 p.m. Food trucks open at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Outside the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St.

MORE INFO: liedcenter.org.