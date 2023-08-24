Time for a back-to-school party.
Pop singer Maude Latour will headline the Lied Center for Performing Arts' Big Red Lied Experience free outdoor concert on Friday for students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The public is also invited to the outdoor concert, which begins at 8 p.m. outside the Lied Center at 12th and R streets on UNL's City Campus.
Maude Latour is a 23-year-old singer-songwriter known for pop hits like "One More Weekend" and records including "001" and most recently "Twin Flame." Parking Lot Party, an indie pop band from Lincoln, will open for Latour.
In the past few years, Latour, a Columbia University graduate, has catapulted into stardom, signing a record deal and appearing on the cover of the Chicago Tribune and in the pages of The New York Times while deconstructing what a pop song can be.
Latour began writing songs at 15, then went viral during the pandemic with "One More Weekend," signing with Warner Records the next year. Her latest string of EPs are "001" and "Twin Flame," a seven-record autobiographical project released in June.
"Always on the hunt to challenge herself musically and philosophically, Maude's music exists on the edge of possibility — and she invites audiences to join her," the Lied Center said in a news release.
The outdoor concert will also feature food trucks from Made it Myself Shaved Ice, 402 Creamery and Papi Churros.
The free event is part of the Lied Center's Arts for All Program, which provides free and half-price tickets to most Lied Center events.
For more information, visit liedcenter.org.
