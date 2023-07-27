It’s going to be a scorcher this weekend for the 15th edition of Omaha’s Maha Festival, which will be held for the final time at Aksarben Village.

Genre-pushing hardcore band Turnstile and alt-folk indie rockers Big Thief, both Grammy nominees, will top the Maha bill on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Also on the Maha 2023 bill are: Dream-pop band Alvvays; indie pop band Peach Pit; indie rockers from New Zealand, The Beths; post-punk synth artist EKKSTACY; hip-hop/funk artist Terry Presume; Saddle Creek Records alt-pop artist Black Belt Eagle Scout; and soulful disco pop group Say She She.

Nebraska-based acts include: Icky Blossoms, BIB, M34N STR33T, Garst, Ebba Rose and Lincoln rapper HAKIM.

Twelve DJs will perform at the NFM Silent Disco — one of the most popular festival features — throughout the weekend.

The festival, which began along Omaha’s riverfront in 2009, moved to Stinson Park at 67th and Center streets in 2011 two years later. It will move back downtown to the renovated Heartland of America Park at The RiverFront next year.

Maha is expected to be one of the largest ticketed events held in the park, located east of Eighth and Farnam streets, drawing some 20,000 attendees over the two days. That will be an increase of at least 4,000 from the Aksarben Village attendance over the last few years.

“We’re thankful to all our volunteers, artists collaborators, and community members who have helped us get to this point,” Maha Co-Director Rachel Grace said in a news release. “We know Big Thief, Turnstile, and all our other 2023 artists will help us close out our time at Aksarben Village this year on a high note.”

The daily Maha lineups are:

Friday

4:30 p.m., BIB.

5:15 p.m., Hakim.

6 p.m., Icky Blossoms.

7 p.m., EKKSTACY.

8 p.m., Alvvays.

9:30 p.m., Turnstile.

Saturday

2:30 p.m., Ebba.

3:15 p.m., Garst.

4 p.m., M34n Str33t.

4:30 p.m., Say She She.

5:15 p.m., Black Belt Eagle Scout.

6 p.m., Terry Presume.

7 p.m., The Beths.

8 p.m., Peach Pit.

9:30 p.m., Big Thief.

General admission tickets are $120 for both days, $60 for Friday and $70 for Saturday and are available at mahafestival.com and will be sold at the festival gate.

Photos: 2022 Maha Festival